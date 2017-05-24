Glencore’s Bunge plan likely to encourage industry consolidation

Bunge said it was not engaged in discussions with Glencore.

The talks between Bunge and Glencore’s agricultural unit focused on a North American partnership, not a sale of the entire company, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss it.

Whether through partnership or outright consolidation, the grain trading sector is poised to become the latest to face fundamental change in a troubled space. Bankruptcy filings have been rising among US farmers due to low crop prices, and a frenzy of deals are poised to transform the farm chemical and seed business.

The only other immediate hope to boost traders’ results? Bad weather that would damage crops, cut supply and make trading profitable again after the large harvests have driven down prices and subdued volatility essential to earnings.

"A lot of consolidation comes when you’re in tough times and agriculture is certainly in tough times," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for brokerage INTL FCStone.

Bunge CEO Soren Schroder said earlier in May that the industry needed mergers and that Bunge could take the lead.

Bunge and competitor Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) took a beating in the stock market in May over concern about international trading. The other two major traders, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Corporation, are privately held.

Investors wiped $2.3bn from the value of ADM on May 2 when it said large global grain stocks were making it difficult to turn a profit trading grain globally.

A day later, Bunge’s market capitalisation slid $1.2bn when it reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit.

On Tuesday, Bunge shares climbed more than 16% on word of Glencore’s approach.