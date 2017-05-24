Glencore questioned over fatalities, unions and environment

Global commodities miner and marketer Glencore fielded a number of questions from shareholders, trade unionists and environmentalists at its AGM in Switzerland on Wednesday, including several about the 16 fatalities at its operations last year.

Chairman Anthony Hayward opened the meeting with condolences to the families of the employees who died, which included 10 people in two separate incidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. He said management had visited the sites and families to try to understand the causes and apply the lessons learned across the operations.

Local corporate activist Theo Botha asked what the causes of the 16 fatalities were and whether anyone was held to account. Peter Coates, chair of the health and safety committee, said management was held accountable and some lessons from successful, mature businesses, such as ways to identify potentially fatal hazards, were introduced to other operations. The next step would be to introduce behavioural change in developing country operations.