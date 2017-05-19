Norilsk demands Botswana firm honours asset deal

BCL had already taken ownership of Tati, with an understanding it would make deferred payments linked to a formula that included the nickel price. Norilsk Nickel Africa has not taken the asset back despite BCL not paying fully for it yet despite taking management control 18 months ago, Marriott said.

Asked whether Norilsk Nickel’s scathing comments about the government’s conduct in the BCL matter, attacking its integrity which has placed it as the top-ranked African mining investment destination, in such a public manner was intended to shame the government and force it to pay, Marriott defended the company’s comments.

"If after a long period of time of interactions, negotiations and discussions, you fail to conclude a transaction, which as far as Norilsk is concerned has been concluded, if you renege on that then yes, your integrity is brought into question," he said.

"A transaction is a transaction. If you give the assurances, certainly the understanding that you’re going to buy something, but when all the papers are signed and the deal is concluded you then renege on payment. You haven’t done your homework properly… irrespective if you realise suddenly you can’t pay for it then why did you upfront lead everyone to believe you could," he said.

Norilsk Nickel Africa management had a seat on the BCL board and would have been fully aware the state-owned company could not possibly afford to pay for a deal of this magnitude.

"It was always backed by the Botswana government. It is well known that BCL has always received government backing in the bad times and during the good times when the nickel price was buoyant they made considerable money out of BCL," he said.

Asked whether the government had signed the documents and would implicitly help fund the transaction, Marriott declined to give a direct answer.

"It was certainly implied the Botswana government was either able to fund the business or receive funding, which it would in return guarantee for the transaction. You are asking me to get into an area that has legal consequences so I will stay away from what was actually written into the contract because the terms are still pretty much legally confidential."