Companies / Mining

Lynne Brown drawn into Guptas’ Optimum coal saga

Minister is alleged to have misled Parliament when asked whether Eskom had signed any contracts with Trillian Capital Partners, owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa

18 May 2017 - 07:51 Staff Writer
Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Lynne Brown. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Public enterprises minister Lynne Brown has been drawn into the saga around how the influential Gupta family acquired a mine that gained lucrative contracts from power utility Eskom.

The amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism reported on Thursday that Brown had misled Parliament when she was asked whether Eskom had signed any contracts with Trillian Capital Partners‚ a financial services company owned by Gupta associate Salim Essa.

It has been suggested that Trillian helped fund the Guptas’ purchase of Glencore-owned coal mine Optimum‚ which was allegedly squeezed out of business by Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairman Ben Ngubane‚ so that the Guptas’ Tegeta mining company could buy it.

Trillian has no formal stake in Tegeta‚ but another Essa-owned company‚ Elgasolve‚ became a 21.5% shareholder in Tegeta‚ amaBhungane said.

It reported that Brown was asked in December last year in Parliament whether Trillian had concluded any contracts with Eskom.

Brown had replied: "None"‚ according to amaBhungane.

However‚ the centre said it had established that by then "Trillian or its subsidiary companies had already invoiced Eskom for R266m".

It is alleged that the R266m was among a series of payments that were eventually channelled to Tegeta to help it pay the R2.15bn price tag for the Optimum coal mine.

AmaBhungane has established that Trillian companies invoiced Eskom for a total of about R419m between April and mid-December last year‚ including:

• 14 April: R30.7m for work on Eskom’s corporate plan

• 10 August: R113.3m for management consulting

• 10 August: R122.2m for financial advisory services

• 14 December: R152.8m for management consulting.

Brown’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

What Brian Molefe's return to Eskom means for SA

The cynical and expedient reappointment of disgraced former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe looks like another hoop in the Zupta state-capture enterprise
Features
27 minutes ago

PETER BRUCE: Molefe kept on a diamond-studded leash

We're paying Molefe at least R800,000 a month. This for a guy who likes to wave a copy of The Wretched of the Earth
Opinion
2 hours ago

Denel remains keen on expansion in ‘important’ Asia-Pacific

The state-owned arms manufacturer has submitted a formal application for approval for Denel Asia under the Public Finance Management Act
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched
Companies / Energy
2.
Broke SABC to stop paying nonexecutive directors
Companies
3.
Barclays Africa sets its sights on empowerment ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MTN Rwanda fined in $8.5m penalty
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Eskom rejects allegations of helping Gupta family ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

PETER BRUCE: Molefe kept on a diamond-studded leash
Opinion / Columnists

Sub judice rule gets Lynne Brown off the hook — for now
Companies / Energy

Lynne Brown and Eskom board told to appear in Parliament on Friday
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.