It has been suggested that Trillian helped fund the Guptas’ purchase of Glencore-owned coal mine Optimum‚ which was allegedly squeezed out of business by Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and chairman Ben Ngubane‚ so that the Guptas’ Tegeta mining company could buy it.

Trillian has no formal stake in Tegeta‚ but another Essa-owned company‚ Elgasolve‚ became a 21.5% shareholder in Tegeta‚ amaBhungane said.

It reported that Brown was asked in December last year in Parliament whether Trillian had concluded any contracts with Eskom.

Brown had replied: "None"‚ according to amaBhungane.

However‚ the centre said it had established that by then "Trillian or its subsidiary companies had already invoiced Eskom for R266m".

It is alleged that the R266m was among a series of payments that were eventually channelled to Tegeta to help it pay the R2.15bn price tag for the Optimum coal mine.

AmaBhungane has established that Trillian companies invoiced Eskom for a total of about R419m between April and mid-December last year‚ including:

• 14 April: R30.7m for work on Eskom’s corporate plan

• 10 August: R113.3m for management consulting

• 10 August: R122.2m for financial advisory services

• 14 December: R152.8m for management consulting.

Brown’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.