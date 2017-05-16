Revised mining charter ‘will empower the people of SA’, Mosebenzi Zwane says

The revised mining charter, which Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says will be a "revolutionary tool", will be gazetted in its final form in a few weeks time.

On Tuesday, the minister would not disclose details of the final charter that has been under discussion with more than 60 stakeholders outside government for more than a year.

There have been repeated promises by the Department of Mineral Resources since November that the gazetting of the final charter was imminent.

The absence of a final charter has caused deep uncertainty over the legislative framework governing the industry, and has acted as a brake on investment.

Addressing the media ahead of his budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Zwane said the charter would take into account the views of investors, both local and foreign.

The minister believed there was agreement among stakeholders on 85%-90% of the revised charter — with the remaining 10% reflecting other views. The result was a well-balanced document.

"It will empower the people of SA," Zwane said, adding that the charter also addressed the "once empowered, always empowered" principle, which has been a cause of dispute with the Chamber of Mines.

The genuine concerns of all stakeholders including those of the big mining companies had been taken into account, Zwane said.

"We believe that [the once empowered always empowered] principle was a genuine cry." The way it had been dealt with "will mean we will stop running to the courts and work together as the people of SA."

In November, the Department of Mineral Resources published revisions to the draft charter, which was put out in April 2016. The Chamber of Mines was unhappy about these changes, along with the fact that there had been no consultations about them.

The revisions to the draft included the introduction of more demanding requirements for procurement from black companies.

Also covered was the establishment of a Mining Transformation and Development Agency to replace the social development fund and the ministerial skills development fund in the initial draft, and a new requirement that 0,15% of annual turnover be dedicated to research and development.