Hidden Valley mine not pulling weight

The standout disappointment in the Harmony stable was the Hidden Valley gold and silver mine. In 2016, Harmony took full ownership of the mine, raising eyebrows among analysts, who said it did not have a track record of sustained profit.

In the March quarter, gold output at the mine drifted down to 26,235oz from 30,350oz in the December quarter. The all-in sustaining cost grew to $1,254/oz from $1,139/oz against a received gold price of $1,221.

Hidden Valley posted a negative 71% operating free cash flow margin, the largest of any of Harmony’s mines. Harmony’s older mines — Unisel, Joel and Target 1 — posted negative cash flow margins, with Unisel the highest at negative 25%.

In a February presentation of its interims, Harmony management went all out to convince investors and analysts it had made a wise decision at Hidden Valley and talked up its potential. Harmony has to invest $180m to get the mine back into commercial production of 180,000oz of gold and 3-million ounces of silver from June 2018.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said at the time that Harmony needed to get to a critical mass of 1.5-million ounces of gold output a year from about 1-million ounces now.

In SA, the Masimong and Tshepong mines reported the highest March quarter operating free cash flow margins of 19% and 15%, respectively.

Harmony said that in 2017, its March quarter output was 7% lower than a year earlier and that its all-in sustaining costs were R529,409/kg.