Judge in Argentina warns Barrick Gold as spills continue
The world’s biggest gold miner faces sanctions after failing to prevent a third cyanide solution spill at Veladero mine
San Juan, Argentina — Barrick Gold failed to complete improvements to the Veladero mine in Argentina that could have prevented the third spill of cyanide solution in 18 months, leading to eventual sanctions for the world’s biggest gold miner, a judge says.
Barrick appeared to have missed deadlines on three orders from local authorities, including replacing pipes, before the spill on March 28, said Pablo Oritja, the judge overseeing cases related to Veladero in the town of Jachal, where "Barrick out" graffiti lines the streets.
"If they had changed pipes as ordered, the decoupling [of pipes] would not have occurred," Oritja told Reuters on Friday, the day after meeting the head of the mining police in western Argentina’s San Juan province, where Veladero and Jachal are located.
The findings "will eventually end in sanctions against the company", said Oritja.
The investigation into negligence, along with the provincial government’s review of Barrick’s mine improvement plan, could delay the Canadian company’s goal of restoring one of its top five mines worldwide to normal production in June.
Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd said in response to Oritja’s comments that the company had followed established regulatory procedures to comply with the requirements issued by San Juan authorities following the recent spills at Veladero.
Sanctions would come from the San Juan government and could include a fine and restrictions to operating Veladero. Oritja, who indicted nine current and former Barrick executives accused of negligence after the first spill in 2015, can also levy more charges if he determines cyanide posed harm to people or the environment.
San Juan’s government suspended the addition of cyanide to Veladero’s gold processing facility after the latest spill and gave the mine an ultimatum to overhaul safety and environmental operations.
Cyanide is used to separate the gold from ore.
In September, all operations at Veladero were temporarily shut down, adding to Barrick’s troubles in South America. Its Pascua-Lama project on the Argentina-Chile border has been on hold since 2013 because of environmental issues, political opposition, labour unrest and development costs.
The mining minister for San Juan province, Alberto Hensel, said the repeated Veladero spills might result in a fine higher than the $9.8m Barrick paid after the first spill, when a UN agency said 1-million litres of solution containing cyanide spilled into a river providing drinking water.
Primary repairs, included in a $500m five-year investment plan, should be finished before the recently announced sale of half of Veladero to Shandong Gold Mining was finalisedAndy Lloyd
Barrick spokesman
The spills in September 2016 and March 2017 were smaller and contained in the mine site, Barrick and the San Juan mining police said.
Still, Oritja ordered blood tests in April to check for health problems related to cyanide in residents of Jachal, a town of mostly mud homes 150km from Veladero that remains poor despite its proximity to Argentina’s largest gold reserves.
Lloyd said there had been no health risk to communities or the environment, though the company sought to improve transparency and relations with nearby towns.
A source at the San Juan government said the incomplete orders referred to by Oritja were given in December and February and involved fixing Veladero’s pipe system.
Hensel said Barrick failed to complete an "urgent review" of the pipe system before the third spill.
Lloyd said an engineering report on the pipes was completed "in recent weeks". Veladero had 2,685 active environmental obligations and a compliance rate of 99%, and was taking action on the 1%, Lloyd said. "This is a strong track record when you step back and consider the number of permits and obligations involved and the fact that at any mine there is always an ongoing process to respond to and implement regulatory actions," he said.
Hensel said Barrick presented San Juan province with a new plan in late April, after an initial one was rejected. All proposed work would have to be approved and completed before restrictions were lifted, he said.
Lloyd said primary repairs, included in a $500m five-year investment plan, should be finished before the recently announced sale of half of Veladero to Shandong Gold Mining was finalised.
Barrick could complete the work in May and was targeting normal operations in June, depending on local government approvals and the resolution of all legal matters, Lloyd said.
In addition to the investigations, Federal Environment Minister Sergio Bergman has asked another court to halt operations at Veladero pending repairs. "The repeated incidents imply negligence," he said. "Barrick did not comply with what was demanded."
Reuters
