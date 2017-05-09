Harmony’s nine-month output declines

Companies / Mining

Harmony Gold’s nine-month output fell compared with the previous year, but the company said it was on track to meet its full-year production target of 1.05-million ounces.

Harmony said its production for the first nine months of its 2017 financial year to end-June was 812,000oz at a cash operating cost of R439,669/kg. A year ago, Harmony reported cash operating costs of about R455,000/kg.

In the same nine-month period a year earlier, Harmony generated 828,898oz of gold from its mines in SA and Papua New Guinea, achieving 260,439oz in the March quarter, a traditionally slow production time for South African gold miners as their operations return to steady state after the year-end break.

Harmony said in 2017 that its March quarter output was 7% lower than in the year-earlier period and that its all-in sustaining costs were R529,409/kg.

Harmony said on Tuesday that it had achieved an 8% operating free cash flow margin, with the hedge over about 20% of its production boosting the number.

In July 2016, Harmony said it had hedged 432,000oz of its gold output for 24 months, locking in prices ranging between R645,121/kg at the start of the programme to as high as R725,499/kg when it expires.

Harmony’s all-in sustaining costs in the first nine months of this year were R516,630/kg.

"Safety, costs and grade continue to be a focus and higher production in the fourth quarter will drive down unit costs," said Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp.

