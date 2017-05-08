Underperformance mars AngloGold Ashanti’s first quarter

AngloGold Ashanti’s first quarter was marred by a marked underperformance at its South African operations despite a huge improvement in safety at its local mines, but the company kept its full-year targets intact.

AngloGold, which mines about 40% of its gold in SA, said total group production of 830,000oz in the first three months of the year compared with 861,000oz in the year-earlier period, while all-in costs ballooned to $1,137/oz from $924/oz a year earlier.

The first quarter for South African mining companies is generally a tough one as mines are restarted after the year-end break. In AngloGold’s experience this year, this was compounded by geological issues as well as deviations from mining plans.

The South African mines produced 198,000oz at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,327/oz compared with 236,000oz at $919/oz for the first quarter of 2016. AngloGold received $1,216/oz for the gold it sold during the quarter.

The strengthening of the rand, which gained 16% against the dollar, and the Brazilian real, which firmed 19% against the dollar, contributed to the higher costs, the company said.

AngloGold reported first-quarter cash outflow of $119m compared with an inflow of $70m a year earlier and free cash flow generation of $278m for the whole of 2016.

AngloGold increased sustaining capital expenditure by 71% to $186m from $109m a year ago as it made investments in operational performances at it assets, particularly its international mines.

"It is anticipated that the sustaining capital expenditure will peak in 2017 based on current plans," it said.

Net debt for the quarter was $2.035bn compared with $2.127bn a year ago and $1.916bn at the end of 2016.

Operationally, the international operations outperformed SA.

"Our international operations have again delivered a strong result, with our brownfields investments proceeding to plan," said AngloGold CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan.

"On the back of the strong safety result, we are reviewing our South African operations to restore their margin and ensure they recover from a difficult start to the year."

AngloGold reported its first-ever fatality-free March quarter and a second consecutive quarter in which no one died at its mines. The South African mines have not had a fatality in nine months.

"SA had a difficult production quarter, as an added focus on a safe start-up contributed to an unusually slow ramp-up after the year-end break," the company said, adding fractured rock at TauTona and Moab Khotsong and deviations from mine plans contributed to difficulties.

Steps have been taken to address the poor adherence to mining plans and management work routines, to improve productivity. These steps have already resulted in an improvement in mineable face length, leading to volume recoveries in the second half of the quarter, and into the current quarter," AngloGold said.

"These improvements will also contribute to our forecast for an overall increase in production rates over the remainder of the year."

The international operations increased gold production to 632,000oz compared with 625,000oz a year earlier. All-in sustaining costs were $963/oz, up from $822/oz for the first quarter of 2016, with the increase attributable to the effect of "stronger local currencies, lower average grades and the planned increase in sustaining capital expenditure".

AngloGold maintained full-year production guidance at between 3.6-million and 3.75-million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of between $750/oz and $800/oz, with capital expenditure pegged in a range of $950m-$1.05bn.