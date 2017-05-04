Stronger rand wreaks havoc with Sibanye’s gold division

The strengthening of the rand against the dollar in the first quarter of the year wreaked havoc with the profits of the gold division within Sibanye Gold at a time when it was raising almost the equivalent of its market capitalisation to buy a US-based palladium miner.

Sibanye, the largest producer of South African gold and a rising force in the global platinum group metal (PGM) industry, posted production numbers for its March quarter, showing operating profit at its gold division tumbled to R967m from R2.5bn in the year-earlier period.

The received gold price during the March quarter fell by 14% to R515,998/kg for the March compared with in the year-earlier period. The all-in sustaining cost grew to R493,872/kg from R454,282/kg before.

The firming of the rand against the dollar by 16% during the quarter combined with a 9% decline in gold output to 330,100oz due to the closure of the Cooke 4 shaft eroded profits for the company, which will in the coming weeks issue shares to raise $1bn towards its $2.2bn cash purchase of the US’s Stillwater Mining.

It will issue a straight corporate bond for $1bn before the end of June and will have to raise up to $500m more before the end of the year either in a streaming deal, essentially selling forward its platinum production or another by-product metal from Stillwater, or a convertible bond, another rights issue or bank debt.

Sibanye has secured a bridging loan of $2.65bn to pay for Stillwater and clear a convertible bond in the US company, which gives Sibanye geographical and political risk diversity as well as mine-to-market capacity in the PGM sector as it rises to third place in global palladium production.

Sibanye reiterated comments made by CEO Neal Froneman in an interview with Business Day last week that the company was unlikely to make a large investment in SA.

"While the company still perceives a potential for further value accretive growth through consolidation of the PGM sector, despite continued engagement with the government, the regulatory environment in SA is becoming increasingly uncertain and recent political events have added significant economic volatility, complicating investment decisions, particularly capital-intensive investments, with long lead times, such as in the mining industry," Sibanye said.

"The group remains focused on delivering superior value to all stakeholders but until there is more clarity on the investment and regulatory environment in SA, decisions to commit to long-term growth projects in SA are difficult," it said.

The platinum division, which comprises the whole of the former Aquarius Platinum as well as the Rustenburg mines Sibanye bought from Anglo American Platinum, reported an operating profit of R243m for the March quarter compared with R114m for the December quarter.

Sibanye said that adding the base metals and chrome contributions to revenue, its Kroondal, Platinum Mile tailings retreatment business and the Rustenburg mines delivered attributable operating profits of R77m, R15m and R122m respectively during the quarter.

This equated to a quarterly operating profit margin of 12%, 35% and 5% respectively for each operation, it said.

Despite the difficult quarter for gold, Sibanye maintained its full-year production target at between 1.51-million and 1.54-million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of up to R480,000/kg. Sibanye will spend R4bn in 2017 on its projects, including the Burnstone mine in Mpumalanga.

While production at the Kloof and Beatrix mines rose by 1%, the big Driefontein mine had a difficult quarter, with output falling by 8% to 97,700oz.

Sibanye pegged its total output of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold at an unchanged 1.05-million to 1.1-million ounces at a cost of up to R11,450/oz.