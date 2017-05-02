South32 cash generation up despite setbacks

South32, a diversified global mining company spun out of BHP Billiton, posted strong cash generation and a remarkably robust balance sheet, despite a tough March quarter, the third in its 2017 financial year.

South32 reported cash of $1.5bn at the end of the March quarter, an increase of $645m despite what CEO Graham Kerr called "several operational challenges" in the three months.

The increased cash raised expectations among some analysts of a bigger share buyback programme than the $500m begun in April.

Macquarie resources analyst Hayden Bairstow said South32 could broaden its $500m buy-back in 2017, because of strong cash flows, referring to a cash balance that had grown from zero to $1.5bn in little more than a year.

South32 was also looking for early-stage projects and was looking at base-metal prospects in Australia and Peru and a copper prospect in Alaska, Kerr said.

Operationally, there were setbacks at South32’s thermal-coal operations in SA, its metallurgical-coal mines in Australia and its Cannington mine, where there was an underground fire.

Giving data for the first nine months of its financial year, South32 said South African thermal coal output had fallen 11% to 21.5-million tonnes, while export sales fell 25% to 8.73-million tonnes because of heavy rains in the March quarter.

South32 lowered its full-year production target to 30-million tonnes, with 12.5-million tonnes destined for the export market and the balance going to domestic users, primarily Eskom. It lowered its outlook for the next year to 27.5-million tonnes because of delays at new mining areas and ageing mines.

Metallurgical coal sales from Illawarra in Australia fell 9% to 5.3-million tonnes in the past nine months, though full-year production was kept at 7.9-million tonnes..

South African manganese sales rose 23% to 1.5-million tonnes, comprised mainly of ore sales in the nine months.