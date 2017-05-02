Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel to sue Botswana

Russian mining company Norilsk Nickel is to sue the Botswana government to recover more than $277m, excluding damages and costs, because of "reckless trading" of state-owned Botswana Copper (BCL) and the failed sale of the Nkomati nickel mine in SA.

Botswana is African country rated highest in annual mining surveys conducted by Canada’s Fraser Institute.

"The government has displayed a complete disregard for the fair, frank and reasonable dealing with outsiders that BCL’s insolvent circumstances demanded," said Norilsk Nickel Africa CEO Michael Marriott.

"Botswana has a reputation as one of the safest and best places to invest in the whole of Africa and it has earned the strongest credit rating on the continent on that basis.

"The way that the government of Botswana has acted over BCL brings the validity of that reputation into question."

Copper and nickel producer BCL said in October 2014 that it had agreed with the world’s largest nickel producer, Norilsk, to pay $337m for its 50% stake in Nkomati which it shared with JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals, as well as 85% of Tati Mining that Norilsk owned in Botswana.

The price tag was later reduced at the request of BCL and the Botswana government.

However, by October 2016, BCL said it could no longer afford to pay for the transactions and moved into liquidation after shutting its unprofitable operations in Botswana.

Norilsk, which acquired the Nkomati and Tati assets when it took over LionOre in 2007, had wanted to dispose of these assets to focus on its best mines, while BCL wanted Nkomati’s nickel to supply its processing plants in Botswana.

According to Norilsk’s statement on Friday, it was claiming $271m from the Botswana government for the failed Nkomati sale and $6.4m for the Tati business.