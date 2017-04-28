BHP blames strike for decline in copper output

It blamed a 43-day strike at the Escondida mine in Chile, in which BHP has a 57.5% stake. Workers ended their lengthy standoff in March, triggering a law that pushed back pay negotiations by 18 months.

Earlier in April, Rio Tinto also reported a plunge in copper output due to the strike at the mine, in which it has a 30% interest.

BHP said in a quarterly report it had "initiated the divestment of noncore acreage" in its shale fields in the US, just weeks after rejecting an activist hedge fund proposal to restructure the business and spin off its US petroleum arm.

The sale of 20,234ha in Hawkville was "well advanced", the miner said it was "considering all options", including the selldown of its Fayetteville gas assets.

"Everything we do at BHP Billiton is designed to create value for all of our shareholders, today and for the long term," CEO Andrew Mackenzie said.

BHP knocked back a call in April from Elliott Advisors, a significant shareholder, to merge the miner’s British and Australian entities into a single listed company with its headquarters and tax residence in Australia.

Elliott also wants BHP to spin off its petroleum business into a separate entity listed on the New York Stock Exchange and return cash to shareholders through buy-backs.

