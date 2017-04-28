Companies / Mining

PRODUCTION SLUMP

BHP blames strike for decline in copper output

28 April 2017 - 05:59 Foreign Staff
People walk through the foyer of the BHP Billiton headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The world’s biggest miner, BHP Billiton, blames a slump in copper output on a strike at the world’s largest mine for the metal, while at the same time flagging the sale of some US shale assets.

BHP said on Wednesday that copper production slid 44% to 227,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the matching period in 2016, revising down its annual forecast to between 1.33-million and 1.36-million tonnes.

It blamed a 43-day strike at the Escondida mine in Chile, in which BHP has a 57.5% stake. Workers ended their lengthy standoff in March, triggering a law that pushed back pay negotiations by 18 months.

Earlier in April, Rio Tinto also reported a plunge in copper output due to the strike at the mine, in which it has a 30% interest.

BHP said in a quarterly report it had "initiated the divestment of noncore acreage" in its shale fields in the US, just weeks after rejecting an activist hedge fund proposal to restructure the business and spin off its US petroleum arm.

The sale of 20,234ha in Hawkville was "well advanced", the miner said it was "considering all options", including the selldown of its Fayetteville gas assets.

"Everything we do at BHP Billiton is designed to create value for all of our shareholders, today and for the long term," CEO Andrew Mackenzie said.

BHP knocked back a call in April from Elliott Advisors, a significant shareholder, to merge the miner’s British and Australian entities into a single listed company with its headquarters and tax residence in Australia.

Elliott also wants BHP to spin off its petroleum business into a separate entity listed on the New York Stock Exchange and return cash to shareholders through buy-backs.

AFP

