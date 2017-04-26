BHP blames strike at Chilean mine for decline in copper output
Sydney — Mining giant BHP Billiton reported a slump in copper output on Wednesday as a strike at the world’s largest mine for the metal dented production, while flagging the sale of some US shale assets.
The world’s biggest miner said copper production slid 44% to 227,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the year-earlier period, revising down its annual forecast to between 1.33-million and 1.36-million tonnes.
It blamed a 43-day strike at the Escondida mine in Chile where BHP has a 57.5% stake. Workers ended their lengthy stand-off in March, triggering a law that pushed back pay negotiations by 18 months.
Earlier in April, Rio Tinto also reported a plunge in copper output due to the strike in Chile, where it has a 30% interest.
BHP said in a quarterly report it had "initiated the divestment of noncore acreage" in its shale fields in the US, just weeks after rejecting an activist hedge fund proposal to restructure the business and spin off its US petroleum arm.
The sale of 20,234ha in Hawkville was "well advanced", the miner said, adding that it was "considering all options", including the sell-down of its Fayetteville gas assets.
"Everything we do at BHP Billiton is designed to create value for all of our shareholders, today and for the long term," CE Andrew Mackenzie said.
BHP knocked back a call in April from New York-based Elliott Advisors, a significant shareholder, to merge the miner’s British and Australian entities into a single Australian-headquartered and Australian tax resident listed company.
Elliott, run by billionaire Paul Singer, also wants BHP to spin-off its petroleum business into a separate entity listed on the New York Stock Exchange and return more cash to shareholders through buy-backs.
The mining giant in February reported a dramatic rebound in half-yearly profits to $3.2bn due to surging commodity prices — including iron ore — and improved productivity.
On Tuesday it reported continued record production from its Australian iron ore and coal mines for the nine months to March.
AFP
