BHP blames strike at Chilean mine for decline in copper output

Sydney — Mining giant BHP Billiton reported a slump in copper output on Wednesday as a strike at the world’s largest mine for the metal dented production, while flagging the sale of some US shale assets.

The world’s biggest miner said copper production slid 44% to 227,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the year-earlier period, revising down its annual forecast to between 1.33-million and 1.36-million tonnes.

It blamed a 43-day strike at the Escondida mine in Chile where BHP has a 57.5% stake. Workers ended their lengthy stand-off in March, triggering a law that pushed back pay negotiations by 18 months.

Earlier in April, Rio Tinto also reported a plunge in copper output due to the strike in Chile, where it has a 30% interest.