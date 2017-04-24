Investor willing to put more cash into troubled Mintails

Mintails claimed it rehabilitated as it processed dumps but this was only partly true, she said. In some areas it was making the problem worse, not better.

The law provided for directors and shareholders of a company to be held personally liable for environmental damage, she added.

The core of the 10-year recovery plan that Lake has proposed and creditors have agreed to is to raise the funding needed to restart gold plant two, refurbish gold plant one and fund the environmental liabilities over the life of operations, which is 20 years.

New, experienced management has already been appointed and new black empowerment investors are being sought.

Funds will come partly from the sale of assets, partly from a loan from Paige, subject to satisfactory due diligence, and partly from raising external loans, supported by Paige.

Lake declined to comment further on the plan at this stage.

Why the Harbour family would want to support Mintails, particularly given the possibility of environmental prosecution, is a mystery. But it has been invested for many years. In 2011 it made an unsuccessful A$80.6m ($60.75) takeover offer for Mintails and it has been supporting the business rescue process with post-commencement finance.

A company spokesman’s responses were vague when he was asked what merit Paige saw in Mintails, especially if it had to sell some of its gold tailings dumps, and why the entity was not deterred by its environmental liabilities.

He said Paige was working with the business rescue practitioner to save as many parts of the business as possible. Discussions were at a sensitive stage so he could not give more details on strategies or investments that have not been agreed.

It was important not to overstate the environmental liabilities, which were being tackled with the support of the Department of Mineral Resources, he said. "We remain very positive," he added.