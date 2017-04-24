RECOVERY PLAN
Investor willing to put more cash into troubled Mintails
The UK-based Harbour family’s investment vehicle Paige still sees value in problem-ridden gold producer Mintails
A long-standing investor in gold miner Mintails called Paige is willing to put more money into the company despite the litany of problems it faces, which have left shareholders of the Australian Securities Exchange-listed entity empty-handed.
Paige is a vehicle of the UK-based Harbour family, of which very little is known. Seager Rex Harbour owns City Securities and in the past was an active shareholder in a couple of other offshore mining companies, Medusa Mining and Maudore Minerals. He is also the founder of a UK charitable organisation called the Harbour Foundation.
Most of Mintails’ business is extracting gold from old dumps on the West Rand and toll treating material for other small gold miners at its Mogale Gold plants. It also has a small, shallow mine near Krugersdorp. It employs about 1,000 people, including contractors.
Mintails has faced periodic financial crises over the past decade and complaints about environmental damage.
The shares were suspended from trade in March 2015. In October 2015 Mintails Mining SA, Mintails Gold SA and Mintails Randfontein Cluster applied for business rescue.
According to the amended February business rescue plan drawn up by senior business rescue practitioner Dave Lake, contributing factors included technical problems with one of its two gold plants; overheads suitable for a bigger operation; a poor relationship with the Department of Mineral Resources, in particular over inadequate funding for its R336m of environmental liabilities; disputes among shareholders and management; accumulated liabilities; and lack of working capital.
The final trigger was a R20m bill from Eskom, which Mintails could not pay. Electricity is essential for it to be able to keep operating its treatment plants.
Mariette Liefferink, of the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, said the organisation laid a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission alleging Mintails violated human rights on a number of grounds. These included its inadequate rehabilitation funding; ongoing pollution; failure to rehabilitate sites properly; contravention of the National Water Act; failure to comply with its environmental management plans; failure to rehabilitate the radioactive Tudor Dam and the nearby wetlands; and failures in managing the Lancaster Dam.
Liefferink said she was perplexed that Mintails’ R336m environmental liability was backed by only R16.8m in cash and guarantees, since mining companies were not allowed to start operations before they made full provision for environmental rehabilitation.
New management has been appointed and new black empowerment investors are being sought
Mintails claimed it rehabilitated as it processed dumps but this was only partly true, she said. In some areas it was making the problem worse, not better.
The law provided for directors and shareholders of a company to be held personally liable for environmental damage, she added.
The core of the 10-year recovery plan that Lake has proposed and creditors have agreed to is to raise the funding needed to restart gold plant two, refurbish gold plant one and fund the environmental liabilities over the life of operations, which is 20 years.
New, experienced management has already been appointed and new black empowerment investors are being sought.
Funds will come partly from the sale of assets, partly from a loan from Paige, subject to satisfactory due diligence, and partly from raising external loans, supported by Paige.
Lake declined to comment further on the plan at this stage.
Why the Harbour family would want to support Mintails, particularly given the possibility of environmental prosecution, is a mystery. But it has been invested for many years. In 2011 it made an unsuccessful A$80.6m ($60.75) takeover offer for Mintails and it has been supporting the business rescue process with post-commencement finance.
A company spokesman’s responses were vague when he was asked what merit Paige saw in Mintails, especially if it had to sell some of its gold tailings dumps, and why the entity was not deterred by its environmental liabilities.
He said Paige was working with the business rescue practitioner to save as many parts of the business as possible. Discussions were at a sensitive stage so he could not give more details on strategies or investments that have not been agreed.
It was important not to overstate the environmental liabilities, which were being tackled with the support of the Department of Mineral Resources, he said. "We remain very positive," he added.
