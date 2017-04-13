Companies / Mining

FIRST QUARTER

RBPlat output rises, but injuries and costs also up

The higher costs stem from increased output and labour costs

13 April 2017 - 04:55 AM Allan Seccombe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) reported an increase in first-quarter production but showed a worrying increase in injuries and cost escalation from the same period a year earlier.

RBPlat, which operates the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine and is building the Styldrift mine, said on Wednesday that its output of four platinum group metals grew 6.5% to 73,300oz in the three March quarters compared with that of the previous matching quarter.

The increase stemmed from improved milled tonnages, which grew 17% as the benefits of on-reef development at Styldrift were felt. This improvement offset a 6% fall in yield caused by unexpectedly higher dilution of ore as mining at Styldrift moved through an underground fault.

"Grades at Styldrift are expected to stabilise at around 3.30g/t [of four platinum group elements] during the second quarter as negotiation of the fault structure is completed," it said.

Of concern was the steep increase in serious and lost-time injuries, which rose to five and 13, respectively, from one and eight a year earlier. RBPlat has been one of the most outspoken of the platinum miners when it comes to government-enforced safety stoppages. RBPlat gave no reason for the rise in incidents.

Cash operating costs grew 12% to R701m, which equated to an increase of more than 7% to R10,823 in the cost per ounce of four platinum group metals.

The higher costs stemmed from increased output and labour costs.

"A key operational focus for the business is to improve the fixed/variable cost ratio of our operations to target below consumer price index unit increases for the year," RBPlat said.

RBPlat raises R1.2bn for Styldrift boost

The bond will increase Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s issued shares about 14%, or by nearly 28-million shares
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay cuts Smart Shopper rewards
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
JSE cancels suspicious trade in Gupta-owned ...
Companies
3.
Bank CEOs warn downgrade will hit job creation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual headhunts Vodacom’s Peter Moyo
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Peter Moyo appointed new CEO at Old Mutual’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Scratching below the surface at South Deep
Investing / Investors Monthly

Mines will need to embrace technology or risk ‘sterilising resources’
Companies / Mining

Shaft Sinkers regains a firm financial footing as mining activity picks up
Companies / Mining

RBPlat raises R1.2bn for Styldrift boost
Companies / Mining

RBPlat mulls rights issue as it waits to boost Styldrift
Business

RBPlat warns of overrun
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.