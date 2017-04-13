Companies / Mining

Indian billionaire becomes second-largest shareholder in Anglo American

Anil Agarwal acquires 11.44% of the mining group with an investment thought to be worth £1.9bn; he does not intend to take a seat on Anglo’s board

13 April 2017 - 17:46 PM Agency Staff
Anil Agarwal. Picture: BLOOMBERG
London — Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal has become the second largest shareholder in Anglo American after acquiring 11.44% of the British mining group, the group said Thursday.

According to a notice posted on the London Stock Exchange, the Volcan Holdings investment company owned by Agarwal’s family now owns 11.44% of the group’s capital and voting rights following Tuesday’s share purchase. It is now the second largest shareholder behind SA’s Public Investment Corporation, which owns more than 13%.

Agarwal’s investment is believed to be worth £1.9bn ($2.4bn, €2.2bn). The company’s market capitalisation is about £16.4bn. Volcan also owns mining competitor Vedanta Resources, which specialises in zinc.

Last month, Agarwal told the FT Global Commodities Summit that he did not intend to seek a seat on Anglo American’s board.

AFP

