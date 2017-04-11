BUSINESS DAY TV: Coal-fired power stations will be here for a long time and can still generate value

BUSINESS DAY TV: Anglo American has found a buyer for its thermal coal operations; it’s selling the New Vaal, New Denmark and Kriel Collieries to Seriti Resources for R2.3bn. The transaction makes Seriti the second largest provider of thermal coal to Eskom. Joining us with more detail is CEO Mike Teke.

Mike, thanks very much for coming in. So, an uncertain environment to be making such a big investment: R2.3bn, downgraded twice last week, are you a bit concerned at this stage about the extent of the investment?

MIKE TEKE: Thank you for inviting me. I am not concerned; I am concerned, obviously, about our country; I’d like our country to grow and I’m an optimist. I still believe in SA as I was born here. But I believe in every calamity there is an opportunity, and we’ve been talking about these assets with Anglo for almost a year, and this is the time that we feel the deal can be concluded and both parties have agreed to sign their agreements, and I’m comfortable, yes.

BDTV: What stands out is the fact that this is Eskom-tied, domestic thermal coal operations that you’re buying into — does that not stand at risk with renewable and nuclear coming online and Eskom saying that it’s demand for coal has lessened?

MT: Right now, the country depends on coal; 72% of our electricity is generated from coal-fired power stations. The three power stations we’re talking about, it’s Thuthuka, Lethabo and Kriel and I still believe in the future of those power stations. And if and when our economy grows and our economy rebounds, one day we’ll still need energy. I am not against any form of energy that we generate, coal will still be part of that mix. I believe when coal, renewables and there’s talk about nuclear, which I believe is going be too expensive for us, but coal-fired power stations will still be here for a long time and we can still generate value.

BDTV: Mike, the deal needs regulatory approva,l so I should imagine the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR), as well as Eskom’s consent ... first of all, have you been chatting to Eskom? Are you going to get that consent, what sort of contracts will they be tied into with you?

MT: There are CPs, obviously, conditions precedent to this transaction. We’ve got Eskom, we’ve got DMR, we’ve got the Competition Commission, and Eskom will be talking to Anglo, they have been talking to Anglo about these assets, and going forward we’re looking forward to having a discussion with Eskom, that are contracts...

BDTV: On the same terms?

MT: On those terms. If there is a need to negotiate and change those contracts, those terms, in terms of the coal supplier agreements, we will be prepared to negotiate and sit around the table with Eskom, yes.

BDTV: Do you see that as being more a necessity than not, particularly when it pertains to the pricing on those coal sales agreements?

MT: It will be necessary for us to understand the strategy of the utility that is Eskom. It will be necessary for us to understand the commercial rationale of any change that comes with that contract but from our side it is important that whatever we take at Seriti, we’ll make sure that it works.

BDTV: Your experience of Eskom as a customer ... and you took Optimum Coal to market back in 2010, which was later sold to Glencore, which was on-sold to Tegeta and the Gupta family, so you have worked with Eskom in the past,. Are you comfortable with that relationship that you built with them?

MT: We have built a relationship with the leadership of Eskom, we understand their business model, we understand Eskom and how they work and I’m confident that when we put the story to them, in terms of the future of where Seriti is going, they will understand and support us, yes.

BDTV: Looking at the transaction, it’s excluded Anglo’s New Largo coal project, which is deemed to be central to supplying coal to Eskom’s Kusile power station, so talk us through the rationale there and whether that’s likely to come into your stable down the line?

MT: We’ve put in a bid to buy New Largo as well, as part of this transaction. Obviously, Anglo made a decision at board level and as a company that they would like to separate the three mines from New Largo. There is an ongoing discussion between us and Eskom, for us to acquire New Largo. We would be keen to acquire New Largo.

BDTV: Tell us a bit about Seriti ... as well as Masimong there’s also Thebe, there’s Zungu which is Sandile Zungu’s company, and the Community Investment Holdings project, so it’s a black-owned company, which I should imagine will sit very well with Eskom because they do want all their suppliers to be at least 50% black-owned?

MT: We’re bringing a 79% black-owned company. Masimong Group is my business, which is a diversified investment business, but the coal business that we’re investing in now, we come in with Masimong. And then we’ve got Thebe Investments under Mr Vusi Khanyile, as we know that they are diversified as well and it’s a black-owned company. We’ve got Zico, which is Zungu Investment Company under Sandile Zungu and Anna Mokgokong, which is a Community Investment Holdings, that is Dr Anna Mokgokong and Joe Madungandaba, who are part of that business and the four of us have agreed that we will have equal shareholding, and at a later stage when we have to allocate shareholding for the communities and the employees, we will definitely work together towards that.

BDTV: And for now, entrenching yourself to domestic supply, what kind of opportunities are you looking at when it comes to export-mine potential, because one assumes you are going to have to balance off this risk somehow?

MT: There are opportunities in the market. Obviously this is the first phase for us to bed down this transaction, which is the first one, Libra, and we are looking at export opportunities across the industry, whether it’s within Anglo or outside Anglo, or other competitors of Anglo, we would look at export mines. And beyond coal we want to create a South African mining champion. We could be looking at other commodities beyond coal.

BDTV: Just finally, the deal also includes four closed collieries, would you look at re-opening those if the market conditions led themselves to it?

MT: It is important to look at those collieries that are closed. They were part of the package when we bought these three mines. They are linked to that and we are going to do a proper assessment and a proper due diligence on each one of those and see as to whether there are opportunities for us to re-open or explore synergies in terms of infrastructure.