Why China adds to aluminium uncertainty

Despite those reports, inventories on the Shanghai Futures Exchange continue to rise, touching the highest levels in more than a year. This is due to seasonal factors and production in the country currently rising at double-digit rates to take advantage of strengthening global aluminium prices, Jorge Vazquez, MD at Harbor Intelligence in Austin, Texas, said.

Aluminium for delivery in three months has gained 28% in the past year on the London Metal Exchange to $1,959.50 a tonne. The price was up 16% in the first three months of 2017, the fifth successive quarter of gains, marking the longest streak since 1994. The climb comes amid a recovery in global commodity prices in 2016 that has continued in 2017.

While Rio Tinto did not speculate on prices, Barrios said concerns about overcapacity and high inventory levels may put a lid on gains in the near term. "There’s a number of factors which will dampen any price increase if it goes too far," he said. "If you look at what are the fundamental reasons behind why prices are where they are, and how different they are from a year ago, it’s sometimes very difficult to see what has made aluminium be higher at all. What’s changed so radically in the last year?"

US Demand

Barrios said that Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest mining company, expects US demand to remain strong at about 2.5% annual growth over the next 15 years, driven by purchases for the automotive industry, with a 60% increase in the use of aluminium in the sector in the next decade.

Barrios said aluminium growth in the next 15 years will equal what the sector experienced in the past 40 years.

"We’re very optimistic on the demand side for North America and I think everybody continues seeing demand growth, be it in China, be it in other markets as well," Barrios said.

The London-based company was committed to its operations in Quebec, he said, and had no intention of shifting its aluminium unit’s corporate offices out of Montreal.

Trade Policy

Regarding the risk of protectionist trade policy from the new US administration, Barrios said the Canadian and US "aluminium industries are really complementary and co-dependent".

Rio’s 10,000 employees in Canada support 150,000 downstream jobs in the US aluminium industry, Barrios said.

Any increased costs to import aluminium from Canada to the US would ultimately affect those US jobs, he said.

