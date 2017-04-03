Ultimatum given to striking workers at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine

Gold mining group Harmony has given striking workers at its Kusasalethu mine near Carletonville, Gauteng, until Tuesday night to return to work failing which they could face disciplinary action.

The group said on Monday the striking workers had ignored a Labour Court interdict granted on Friday declaring the ongoing industrial action unprotected and ordering striking employees to return to work. No workers had reported for work at the weekend or on Monday.

"An ultimatum has now been issued to Kusasalethu employees to return to work tomorrow [Tuesday] night, failing which they may be subject to disciplinary action."

Harmony said it had sought the interdict because despite various labour agreements reached with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the unprotected industrial action has continued.

"Harmony and recognised unions — including Amcu — have entered into various labour agreements since 2013. Despite reaching these agreements, Amcu and its members have since the beginning of 2017 continued to disrupt operations, threatening the safety of Harmony’s employees and impacting negatively on production."

These actions had had significant implications for the viability of Kusasalethu. About seven to 10 days’ gold production had been lost to date since March 21, at a rate of 15kg of gold production per day, the group said.

It said that security measures at the mine had been increased to address complaints of intimidation and potential violence.

"Continuing with unprotected industrial action poses a real threat to the continued viability of the Kusasalethu mine. Given the history of this mine and the serious impact that continued production interruptions could have on the lives of our employees and their families, we call on Amcu to show responsible leadership.

"We urge employees at Kusasalethu to return to work," said Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp.