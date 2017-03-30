Companies / Mining

Pallinghurst in the black again with gems’ help

Volatility has been the biggest challenge for Pallinghurst during the last 12 months

30 March 2017 - 06:29 Mark Allix
Brian Gilbertson. Picture: SOWETAN
Pallinghurst Resources swung out of a $149m loss in financial 2015 to a $45m profit for the year to December 2016 as its core Gemfields business raked in record revenues.

Brian Gilbertson, chairman of the gemstone and platinum group metals (PGMs) investment holding company, says volatility has been the biggest challenge for Pallinghurst during the last 12 months. But he says that in recent years, Gemfields has made significant strides towards becoming the "De Beers for coloured gemstones".

"The company is now the world’s largest emerald and ruby producer, supported by its unique … auction platform," Gilbertson said on Wednesday.

Its smaller steel-making materials investment, the Tshipi Borwa open-pit manganese mine in the Northern Cape, also had a record year. Manganese prices rose in the second half of 2016 as major steel producers cut back production to reduce a protracted glut in the metal.

Distribution

By exercising tight control over operating costs, Tshipi Borwa was able to distribute R1bn back to shareholders, while big Tshipi Borwa shareholder Jupiter Mines completed its own $55m share buy-back.

However, Pallinghurst said other commodities, notably PGMs, were squeezed after the government opposed production cutbacks that would result in job losses. SA produces about 80% of global output of these metals.

"In consequence, the dollar price of platinum has sagged to not much above its low of the past decade and is trading at a record discount to the price of gold. In such volatile and challenging times, the best returns are likely to accrue to the patient investor who waits for the right conditions to exit," he said.

Pallinghurst CE Arne Frandsen. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Signs of recovery

Pallinghurst CE Arne Frandsen said on Wednesday that 2014 and 2015 were challenging years for mining, but 2016 showed signs of a recovery. Pallinghurst shares rose sharply over the past 12 months, from a low of R2.84 to a high of R4.95, and were at about R4.50 late on Wednesday afternoon.

The group’s Sedibelo PGMs operations produced fewer 4E PGM ounces — platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold — during 2016 than in 2015. It was expected to make a loss.

But Sedibelo had begun construction of its first chrome plant, with cash flow expected by the end of 2017, providing a possible boost to profitability.

Pallinghurst has identified PGMs as essential to a range of industries, particularly automotive catalytic converters. This week, the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers of SA said that as emissions regulations tighten, it was estimated that demand for catalysts and related diesel and petrol particle filters would more than double over the next two decades.

