New Anglo American shareholder insists he is no activist

Anil Agarwal's ultimate intentions after announcing a complex transaction to become Anglo’s second-biggest shareholder remain unclear

30 March 2017 - 06:29 Agency Staff
Anil Agarwal. Picture: SUPPLIED

Anglo American’s new billionaire shareholder says he has no intention of being an activist investor after paying $2.5bn for a 13% interest earlier in March.

"At the moment, I’ve come in purely as an investor in my personal capacity and that is the intention," Anil Agarwal said in an interview at a commodities conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. "We’ve never been an activist. We’re purely an investor and we are going to support the management."

Agarwal is also the founder and controlling shareholder in Indian resource conglomerate Vedanta Resources. His ultimate intentions after announcing a complex transaction to become Anglo’s second-biggest shareholder remain unclear. Analysts speculate that he might want to force a break-up or a merger.

He is not using his fortune to buy the shares. Instead, he is borrowing from bond investors through a three-year note paying a coupon of 4.125%. The structure means he effectively rents the shares until the bond matures, with little benefit from a rising stock price.

Agarwal said he was buying the stake through his holding company, Volcan Investments. It has a controlling share in Vedanta Resources, which in turn controls Vedanta Ltd and Hindustan Zinc.

After a failed approach to merge Hindustan Zinc with Anglo in 2016, Agarwal said the combination of the companies was a "good match" and that "one and one wasn’t going to be two, but 11".

Agarwal would be treated like any other shareholder, said Anglo chairman John Parker.

Anglo American, a company founded by SA’s storied Oppenheimer dynasty a century ago, is one of the world’s five leading mining groups, alongside BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto Group, Vale and Glencore.

Bloomberg

