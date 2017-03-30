Companies / Mining

Masimong said to lead bid for Anglo’s local coal assets

Group led by South African Chamber of Mines President Mike Teke is reported to have edged ahead of Phembani Group in the process to buy the mines

30 March 2017 - 09:51 Loni Prinsloo and Paul Burkhardt
Mike Teke. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Mike Teke. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Masimong Minerals has emerged as the favourite to win an auction for some of Anglo American’s South African coal mines, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Led by South African Chamber of Mines President Mike Teke, Masimong has edged ahead of Phembani Group, the other shortlisted bidder, in the process to buy the mines that mainly supply coal to Eskom, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information had not been made public. Their offers ranged from R2bn-R3bn, two other people with knowledge of the matter said earlier in March.

"Anglo American is in discussions with a number of shortlisted bidders and continues to engage key stakeholders in relation to the Eskom-tied domestic thermal-coal operations," spokesperson Pranill Ramchander said in e-mailed comments. "We will make further announcements as appropriate."

Bidders for Anglo’s coal assets said to list if they win

Phembani Group and Masimong Minerals are said to be planning to list their companies if they are successful in buying the Anglo American’s coal ...
Companies
1 month ago

Teke declined to comment. The chamber represents mining companies operating in SA including Anglo and Glencore.

Anglo opted to sell the New Vaal, Kriel and New Denmark mines following a decision just more than a year ago to dispose of assets in response to plunging commodity prices and a desire to pay off debt. It has since scaled back those plans as prices rebounded. The mines together account for about half of Anglo’s South African coal production.

Anglo rose 0.76% to R198 by the close in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Both Masimong and Phembani, founded by MTN Group chair Phuthuma Nhleko, plan to list their companies if they succeed in buying the mines, three people familiar with the matter said earlier in March.

The two companies are black-owned, and Eskom, the country’s largest buyer of coal, says it wants suppliers to be black-controlled.

Bloomberg

Mining: a history of blood, sweat and tears

It's a bloody history, no matter which way you want to spin it.
Business
29 days ago

Anglo 'outsider' tots up her balance sheet

Perhaps the bravest move in the recent history of Anglo American's near 100-year existence was to suspend dividends in 2009 and continue its capital ...
Business
29 days ago

Anglo veteran still leaving no room for mediocrity

Lia Vangelatos remembers her first job interview, as a teenager at Anglo American in 1979, as if it happened yesterday.
Business
29 days ago

Anglo exit from SA the 'right thing to do'

Nicky Oppenheimer never expected to receive the portrait of his grandfather, Sir Ernest Oppenheimer, which his son Jonathan fell in love with while ...
Business
29 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Energy fund chairman gives PetroSA board ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Energy fund chairman tells PetroSA board to go
Companies / Energy
3.
Our hands are clean, says Net1
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Draft report calls for Koko investigation
Companies / Energy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.