This time it will be different, and other lies commodity producers tell

This did lead to a dramatic lowering of the cost curve, but the tactics also probably deepened price declines as they resulted in more low-cost supply reaching well-supplied markets — iron ore, coal, aluminium and crude oil being good examples.

If we are at the start of a new cycle of stronger commodity prices, the prudent thing for companies to do is to remain focused on costs, while also paring debt and steering exploration spending towards markets with the best long-term prospects for supply constraints or strong demand growth.

Global consultancy Deloitte captured the essence of the challenges in its Tracking the Trends mining report earlier in February, with the top issue being how companies should focus on "understanding the drivers of shareholder value". The report said mining companies delivered poor total shareholder returns (TSR) in the period of falling prices from 2011-2015, in contrast to strong returns in the earlier period of higher prices and significant investment.

While this seems obvious at first glance, Deloitte said the main issue was that miners should not rely on rising prices to boost shareholder value.

"There are numerous levers and metrics management can use to influence TSR, such as costs, gearing, capex and portfolio composition," the report said.

"However, to generate greater value to shareholders by improving return on invested capital and return on equity, miners must exercise financial discipline." Put another way, commodity producers should resist the temptation to embark on an open chequebook approach to new projects just because they are now generating large cash returns as higher prices boost revenues.

Reasons for optimism

So far the signs are somewhat encouraging, with major miners expressing caution in their recent results presentation.

Top miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all committed to boosting shareholder returns through higher dividends, and in Anglo’s case by reinstating dividends.

They also all committed to using their extra cash to pay down debt and maintaining a focus on keeping operating costs low.

Perhaps this is because the company executives are not quite yet convinced about the sustainability of the current rally in prices, but it is also to be hoped that this generation of leadership can resist the temptations of embarking on marquee projects or overly-ambitious merger and acquisition (M&A) deals.

The main risk is that the longer the price rally does go on, the greater the pressure will become from equity analysts for plans to boost growth over the longer term, a situation that in the past has resulted in massive commitments of capital that has not delivered its promised returns.