Implats falls into loss as costs outpace rising output and prices
Impala Platinum, the world’s second-largest producer of the metal, reported an interim loss, withheld its interim dividend payment and lowered its full-year production and refined metal forecasts.
Implats reported a R328m loss for the six months to end-December compared with a profit of R218m a year earlier.
This was despite revenue for the year increasing by 8% to R18.2bn on improved metal prices and higher production.
The cost of sales was, however, higher, rising to R18.5bn from R16.8bn the year before.
The reason for the increase in costs stemmed from operating costs rising by 5% to R11.5bn, which was below mining inflation of 5.8% at its South African and Zimbabwean mines combined. Implats paid R717m for metal purchased by its refining division.
"Given the severe impact of safety stoppages at Impala Rustenburg and the community disruptions at Marula in the first half of the financial year, the full-year production estimates for these operations have been revised to 650,000 refined platinum ounces and 80,000 platinum ounces in concentrate, respectively," Implats said.
Implats said at the end of its 2016 financial year it expected the Impala Rustenburg mines to produce up to 710,000oz and Marula 90,000oz for the 2017 financial year.
The Rustenburg mines had 58 safety stoppage notices issued at the operations during the six-month period, resulting in lost production of 25,000oz of platinum and R570m in revenue.
The notices, called Section 54 notices and which are issued by the Department of Mineral Resources, "posed a significant challenge for the Rustenburg team", Implats said, adding it was in talks with the department.
Four people were killed at the Rustenburg mines during the period.
Implats lost 39,000oz of platinum as it repaired its fire-damaged 14 Shaft during the interim period and expected the mine to return to production in March this year.
Citigroup analyst Johan Steyn expressed dissatisfaction with Implats’ cost performance and its inaction on acquiring low-cost ounces outside the group. "Looking at your situation, your cost base is way too high for the ounces you produce. You need to get your ounces up or your costs down and at this stage there doesn’t seem to be progress on any of these two," Steyn said.
