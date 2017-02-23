Companies / Mining

Glencore profit leaps almost 50% on higher commodities prices

Ivan Glasenberg has turned the company around from a 2015 crisis, when investors sold shares on concern that debt was too high

23 February 2017 - 11:02 PM Jesse Riseborough
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS

London — Glencore, the commodity trader and miner headed by billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, signalled the end of a business turnaround, with annual profit rising 48% on higher prices and strong trading results.

Adjusted profit rose to $1.99bn from $1.34bn a year ago, the Switzerland-based company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $1.59bn.

Net debt declined 40% to $15.5bn, compared with the company’s target of $16.5bn to $17.5bn.

Glasenberg has turned around the business from a 2015 crisis, when investors dumped shares on concern debt was too high, to weather a prolonged downturn in commodities. A little over a year later, borrowing has halved from $30bn thanks to asset sales, cost cuts and rebounding metals prices.

In December, Glencore said it would pay $1bn in dividends in 2017 and distribute more generous payouts in 2018, when it would tie the dividend to a proportion of profits from its industrial division.

"The plan of action we initiated in September 2015 to sensibly bring down our financial leverage and strengthen our balance sheet is now complete," Glasenberg said in the statement.

Glencore shares have more than doubled over the past year as growing optimism about Chinese and US economic growth bolstered confidence in the outlook for miners. In recent months, Glasenberg has returned to acquisitions, with deals to increase copper production in the Democratic Republic of Congo and oil trading in Russia.

Bloomberg chairperson Peter Grauer is a senior independent nonexecutive director at Glencore.

Bloomberg

