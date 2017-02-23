First stab at acquisition by Australia’s South32 hits competition hurdle

Sydney — The first attempt at an acquisition by JSE-listed South32 following its spin-off from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns over control of the local coking coal market. On Thursday, Australia’s chief competition regulator said it was concerned that South32’s proposed $200m acquisition of Peabody Energy’s Metropolitan mine in Australia could curb competition in its supply in the domestic market.

The acquisition would also include a 16.67% stake in a nearby coal terminal.

BlueScope, Australia’s biggest steel producer, told Reuters it had made confidential submissions to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) voicing concerns that South32’s purchase could lead to higher coal prices.

"As a direct result of South32’s proposed acquisition of the Metropolitan colliery, BlueScope is concerned about the lessening of competition, which would likely have the effect of increasing coal prices for the majority of our coking coal requirements," BlueScope said in an e-mail sent to Reuters. South32 would become the only large supplier of coking coal to the eastern Illawarra steel-making hub, the ACCC said in a preliminary statement on Thursday.

Steel producers are facing some of the highest raw materials costs in years as prices for coking coal of about $150 a tonne remain well above last year’s levels and iron ore trades at a 30-month high of almost $100 a tonne.

South32 announced the deal with Peabody on November 3, saying the mine would work well with its existing operations. In a statement e-mailed to Reuters, South32 said it would continue to engage with the ACCC and that it expected a final decision from the regulator on April 6.

South32 is a collection of smaller assets spun off from mining giant BHP in 2015. Until recently it was openly pursuing the remaining 40% of a manganese mining and smelting business located in Australia and SA that it jointly owns with Anglo American.

This month, South32 CEO Graham Kerr said that his company was still interested in Anglo American’s stake at the right price, but that the transaction was not seen as a necessity.

Reuters