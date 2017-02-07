AngloGold Ashanti says Obuasi has been cleared of illegal miners

Illegal miners have "largely been cleared" from AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine in Ghana and the company can now explore a number of options for the asset including its possible sale or redevelopment, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"The military have done it without any injury or loss of life," Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

The company appealed to the Ghanaian government last year after a flood of illegal miners overran the mine in February.

AngloGold had suspended mining at Obuasi to redesign the operation, which was losing money.

Reuters