The miners flocking to SA are in no mood to spend

"They’re difficult mines in a tough operating environment with wage inflation constantly eating away at margins," said Neil Gregson, who manages about $2.5bn of natural-resources stocks at JPMorgan Asset Management in London. "Increasingly, you need specialised management teams to run those assets. We don’t see any growth there."

About 6,000 attendees are expected at the Mining Indaba, which starts on February 6. Executives from companies including Anglo American, Rio Tinto Group, AngloGold Ashanti and South32 are scheduled to speak at the event, Africa’s biggest resource industry conference.

As the largest miners shift their priorities elsewhere, investors are valuing SA-focused stocks more cheaply than global peers. The FTSE/JSE Africa Mining index trades at 1.3 times book value, compared with 1.9 times for the Bloomberg World Mining index. The measure for South African stocks has been at a discount to the figure for the global index for the past five years, except for during one month in 2013.

Even Sibanye Gold, the locally focused spin-off from Gold Fields, chose to go to the US for its largest acquisition to date. The company had previously stated its intention to buy in its home country or elsewhere in Africa and took investors by surprise in December with a plan to buy Montana-based Stillwater Mining for $2.2bn.

"They’ve chosen to go overseas for the acquisition rather than something closer to home, it shows you how politically difficult it is to close things in SA," said Michael Rawlinson, co-head of metals and mining investment banking at Barclays, which lends money to Sibanye.

Above-inflation wage increases

To redress the inequity of apartheid, the government wants mining companies to be 26% owned by black investors, even if those investors later sell their stakes. Companies argue this will lead to continual dilution.

"Security over tenure is a concern for us," Gregson said.

After more than a century of intensive mining, resources have been depleted, unions have commanded above-inflation wage increases, safety breaches are drawing increased scrutiny from the government and power is increasingly expensive. The industry made its first net loss since at least 2009 in the year to end-June, as commodity prices plunged, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Gold production in the country declined by almost half to 144.5 tonnes and output of platinum-group metals (PGMs) dropped 11% in the decade to 2015, according to the Chamber of Mines. Labour costs, which make up a third of the industry’s overall expenses, almost tripled to R117bn a year. Still, mining makes up about half of the country’s export earnings.

Safety stoppages

The government has also irked companies by imposing what they say are unnecessary safety stoppages that cost production. At up to 4km below ground, the country’s gold mines are the deepest and among the most dangerous in the world, typically employing thousands of workers mainly using hand-held drills.

If international investors and mining companies are deterred by SA’s challenges, locals may be willing to step in. Patrice Motsepe, the executive chairman of African Rainbow Minerals who had success buying unwanted gold mines in the late 1990s, said in January he was once again looking to snap up unloved South African assets.

"SA has good infrastructure, it’s got great technical skills, it’s got a long history of mining," Rawlinson said. "But that long history means the best deposits have already been developed. To compensate for that it needs to be easy. That easiness is gone."

Bloomberg