Sibanye looking for another platinum asset in SA, says Neal Froneman

A local platinum acquisition focused on smelting and refining is what Sibanye Gold wants, but first it must fund its Stillwater deal, says CE Neal Froneman

06 February 2017 - 17:06 PM Agency Staff
Neal Froneman. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Sibanye Gold is hunting for another local platinum asset with a focus on smelting and refining, but a deal is unlikely this year as its seeks to fund its acquisition of US producer Stillwater.

"We still have a step to do with our platinum strategy," Sibanye CE Neal Froneman said on the sidelines of the mining indaba on Monday.

"Our South African asset base still needs to have a mine to market basis. We need to add downstream processing, so that’s smelting, refining. We want to know who our end-users are and develop the market," he said.

But Froneman said the rights issue of up to $1.3bn, which the company was planning for its $2.2bn Stillwater acquisition, needed to be completed first. So any new deal was unlikely in 2017.

"We think it’s prudent to target the $1.3bn. It gives us a prudent balance sheet," said Froneman.

Sibanye has branched aggressively from gold into platinum, acquiring Anglo American Platinum’s labour-intensive Rustenburg operations as the Anglo unit pivots to mechanised mining.

