Randgold’s profit leaps three-quarters on better gold prices and grades

Bengaluru — Gold miner Randgold Resources reported a 76% jump in fourth-quarter profit boosted by higher grades and a rise in gold prices.

The company says it will raise its annual dividend 52%.

Randgold shares rose as much as 4.9% in early trading on Monday to their highest in nearly three months. They were trading at 7,150 pence at 9.17am GMT, leading the FTSE 100 gainers list.

Gold sales for the three months ended December 31 rose about 28% to 453,051oz as uncertainties around US President Donald Trump’s policies, the progress of the UK’s departure from the EU, and multiple elections in Europe benefited the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold prices rose about 8.5% in 2016.

The company said total cash cost per ounce fell 13% to $549 per ounce from 2016, boosted by higher grades and better recovery at its flagship Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali.

Randgold, which has gold mines in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said profit rose to $94.3m for the quarter from $77.3m a year earlier. Gold production rose about 16% to 378,388oz in the same period from a year ago.

The company said it had achieved its net cash target of $500m without any debt.

