Come talk to us, Zwane urges investors worried about Mining Charter

06 February 2017 - 12:41 PM Agency Staff
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
The government will publish the revised Mining Charter by next month, Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane said at the Mining Indaba on Monday.

The legislation is meant to redress racial economic inequality but has caused consternation in the industry, which has been struggling with lower commodity prices.

A separate Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act will be finalised by June, proposing to give the government a 20% free stake in new energy projects and the ability to buy further shares.

The Mining Charter was introduced in 2002 to increase black ownership in the mining industry, which accounts for about 7% of SA’s economic output.

However, the Chamber of Mines, which represents most of the industry, has threatened to take the government to court over the latest draft, which requires companies to keep black ownership at 26% even if black shareholders sell their stakes.

The new charter, which was last revised in 2010, also requires companies to provide housing and other amenities in mining communities, many of which are mired in poverty and neglect.

Mining companies say they were not consulted in the latest draft but Zwane denied this on Monday and sought to reassure investors.

"We have consulted extensively with stakeholders," Zwane said in a speech at the opening of the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

"We call upon investors to come to SA and engage us frankly as we move towards transformation of our economy. We will continue to have an open door policy."

With the rise of the EFF, the ANC is under increasing pressure to address gaping inequality that persists 23 years after the end of apartheid.

Black South Africans make up 80% of the population of 54-million, yet ownership of land and companies remains largely in the hands of white people, who account for about 8% of the population.

SA is the world’s top platinum producer and has a significant gold industry but companies are struggling with depressed prices, rising costs and bouts of labour unrest.

Reuters

