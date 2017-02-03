Sibanye could ask for $1.3bn from shareholders

Sibanye Gold says it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3bn to partly fund a $2.2bn takeover of Stillwater Mining, the only US miner of platinum and palladium.

Sibanye had initially said it would raise about $750m via a rights issue to help to fund the deal, but said on Friday it had reconsidered after some shareholders expressed concerns about the company’s debt levels.

Shares in Sibanye fell more than 4% at the market’s opening before paring loses. By 7.16am GMT, they were down 3% at R30.20.

"Sibanye believes that increasing the equity component would be prudent in the current strong rand environment, allowing the company to maintain a strong balance sheet," it said in statement accompanying a half-year trading update.

Sibanye’s proposed takeover offer for Stillwater will increase SA’s grip over global platinum and palladium supply and underline CEO’s Neal Froneman’s determination to branch out of gold mining and SA.

The bullion and platinum producer said gold production of 765,000oz for the six months to December 31 was similar to the amount produced in the six months ended June 30 2016, while platinum group metal production amounted to 230,000oz.

Sibanye said the consensus outlook for precious metal prices in the near term, particularly in rand terms, was subdued and further sustained rand strength would affect operating margins in its gold and platinum divisions.

Reuters