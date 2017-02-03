Companies / Mining

Sibanye could ask for $1.3bn from shareholders

03 February 2017 - 11:51 AM Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Nqobile Dludla
Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Sibanye Gold CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Sibanye Gold says it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3bn to partly fund a $2.2bn takeover of Stillwater Mining, the only US miner of platinum and palladium.

Sibanye had initially said it would raise about $750m via a rights issue to help to fund the deal, but said on Friday it had reconsidered after some shareholders expressed concerns about the company’s debt levels.

Shares in Sibanye fell more than 4% at the market’s opening before paring loses. By 7.16am GMT, they were down 3% at R30.20.

"Sibanye believes that increasing the equity component would be prudent in the current strong rand environment, allowing the company to maintain a strong balance sheet," it said in statement accompanying a half-year trading update.

Sibanye’s proposed takeover offer for Stillwater will increase SA’s grip over global platinum and palladium supply and underline CEO’s Neal Froneman’s determination to branch out of gold mining and SA.

The bullion and platinum producer said gold production of 765,000oz for the six months to December 31 was similar to the amount produced in the six months ended June 30 2016, while platinum group metal production amounted to 230,000oz.

Sibanye said the consensus outlook for precious metal prices in the near term, particularly in rand terms, was subdued and further sustained rand strength would affect operating margins in its gold and platinum divisions.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Bank of China closes accounts of Gupta-linked firm
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PIC mum on detail of its Distell stake
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Eskom sticks on price for renewables
Companies / Energy
4.
Edcon smartens up as creditors take over
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
VBS Mutual Bank, which lent Jacob Zuma R7.8m, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Saving SA mining from the politicians
Features / Cover Story

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.