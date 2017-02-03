Analysts grill Harmony Gold

"I think it’s highly debatable if you will be a more profitable firm if you have a strategy of maintaining your size. Most likely, a lot more cash flow will come out of Harmony if it became a smaller operation that does not reinvest cash back into the business as you have done and most gold companies have done over the past 20 years."

Steenkamp said Harmony needed to get to a critical mass of 1.5-million ounces of gold output a year from about 1.1-million ounces now as it moved into the construction of the Golpu copper and gold mine it shares with Newcrest Mining in Papua New Guinea in the next few years.

Harmony was looking at a number of targets and had confidentiality agreements in place, precluding him from divulging any details, said Steenkamp.

The company was looking for a mine producing 100,000oz to 200,000oz of gold a year with 2-million ounce resources and all-in sustaining costs of $950/oz. This purchase, depending on the size, would be funded through debt and cash and possibly a rights issue.

Steenkamp responded robustly to a suggestion from Steyn that a number of Harmony’s investments including Hidden Valley, Phakisa, Target and Kusasalethu did not "turn out to be successful and in fact a lot of these were failures".

He said: "I don’t necessarily agree with all what you’re saying. I think Phakisa is a good success story, but I don’t want to dwell too much on things in the past. I want to focus on things that I’ve found. I’ve spent a lot of time at Hidden Valley.