BUSINESS DAY TV: Investors applaud Harmony results

BDTV: With the stronger cash flow you’re seeing you are aiming for growth but you’re also returning cash to shareholders. What’s the balance between that, how much goes back to shareholders in dividend form and how much do you keep to invest in projects like those in Papua New Guinea?

PS: Yes, the first priority was to pay back the debt which we have basically done, we have very little debt at this point in time. The second thing was we wanted to pay a dividend and we obviously would like, as a company, to pay a dividend, therefore if we have the means we would pay a dividend. We have also announced that we have a growth strategy and we actually want to grow our ounces by 1.5-million ounces in the next three years. So keeping that in mind at the same time, we had to balance these at all times, but we certainly wanted to return some of the money back to our shareholders.

BDTV: What are some of the growth avenues that you’re targeting right now and are you more focused on international operations versus South African opportunity?

PS: First of all, the best place to invest is organic growth and in this last six months we did the Hidden Valley acquisition where we bought the other 50% that we didn’t own of Hidden Valley. That is a very good investment, something that we know very well, we understand the ore body, we understand the business and we understand and have our management on site, so we’re very comfortable with that type of acquisition. We are obviously not very keen on investing more in SA, we’ve been here for 66 years and plan to be here for another 66 years so we would like to be in SA. We are comfortable operating in SA as we are in Papua New Guinea and we certainly would not shy away from a good investment in SA.

Obviously we are also targeting continental Africa as a potential mix frontier for Harmony. We haven’t been in Africa before but we are wary of all the challenges that we would face. When we went to Papua New Guinea we found that it took us nearly 12 years to really become the type of company that we are in that particular country. It is not something where you can just walk in and operate well. So we are wary of that but certainly believe that must be the next ... because that’s where the ore bodies are and we have to go where the ore bodies are.

BDTV: How difficult is it to make investment decisions in SA at the moment, just given how up in the air many of our regulations are, particularly regulations around empowerment, so the continuing consequences principle, once empowered, always empowered where there just is no certainty to that at the moment?

PS: Certainly that obviously has a big impact, especially long-term projects and where licences will come to the end of their 30-year lives. And that is a concern but there are many places in the world where regulatory certainty is not always a given. Certainly in Africa and also in Papua New Guinea from time to time there are a lot of discussions and debates around that and SA is certainly no different. I believe that we’ve got robust discussions with the Chamber of Mines and with government and my understanding is that government is starting to understand what our issues are as investors. But yes, again we are a proudly South African company, which is the base that we work from and we would like to continue to be a South African company.

BDTV: What are some of the cost implications of that regulatory uncertainty as you see it right now, because in addition to that you’ve also got (Mineral Resources) Minister (Mosebenzi) Zwane coming down hard on mining companies about safety, saying if you can’t mine safely, don’t mine at all and one assumes that collectively that shifts the cost parameters for you.

PS: We at Harmony adopt a very pragmatic view on that. It’s not Minister Zwane that must sort out safety in our mines, it’s us that need to sort out our mines. So we are really focusing on what we call excellence. Our slogan says, driven by excellence. We are focusing conditions, we’re focusing on making our mines safe.

We’ve been fortunate so far as a company, we haven’t had any unjustified section 54s as a company that we were unhappy with. The things that happened were justified but we have a very good relationship and most of our operations are in the Free State and Gauteng provinces and we work well with the DMR (Department of Mineral Resources) in those provinces. There is a good relationship between all of us. Certainly, I believe that as a country we need to resolve these issues and get to a point where there is some certainty in terms of what would be the sanction if you had certain things that happen to you. We need to sit down and discuss them and resolve them.

BDTV: Outlook for the gold price? It looks like a year of uncertainty ahead globally. It’s currently trading at just about $1,200/oz. Do you expect an improvement on that this year?

PS: We won’t be a gold miner if we don’t expect improvements. Yes, very difficult to say what’s going to happen going forward, we obviously have a lot of uncertainty in the world at the moment where the world is in turmoil and certainly that may spell good or bad for gold, for that matter. Having said that, we must focus on the stuff that we can do, we must focus on getting costs down, making sure our grade management is good, volumes are up, mine as best as we can and don’t have any interruptions in our operations. If the gold price goes up like it did last year, that’s a good bonus.