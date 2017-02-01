Glencore ‘targets stake in Implats unit’

Glencore, the mining and trading firm run by billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, is considering bidding for Impala Platinum Holdings’ (Implats) 65% stake in a chrome waste-retreatment operation in SA, two people familiar with the matter said.

Glencore already has an agreement to buy metal from Chrome Traders Processing, the closely held company that owns 30% of the business controlled by Impala.

Glencore, which has chrome assets nearby, is bullish on prices and keen to grow its presence in the industry that supplies stainless steel makers with the ingredient that prevents corrosion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The operation produces more than 200,000 tonnes of chrome concentrate a year from tailings, or waste material from platinum mining, near Rustenburg. It made a profit of R67m in the year to June 30.