CHROME WASTE-RETREATMENT OPERATION
Glencore ‘targets stake in Implats unit’
Glencore, the mining and trading firm run by billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, is considering bidding for Impala Platinum Holdings’ (Implats) 65% stake in a chrome waste-retreatment operation in SA, two people familiar with the matter said.
Glencore already has an agreement to buy metal from Chrome Traders Processing, the closely held company that owns 30% of the business controlled by Impala.
Glencore, which has chrome assets nearby, is bullish on prices and keen to grow its presence in the industry that supplies stainless steel makers with the ingredient that prevents corrosion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
The operation produces more than 200,000 tonnes of chrome concentrate a year from tailings, or waste material from platinum mining, near Rustenburg. It made a profit of R67m in the year to June 30.
Impala sees the operation as a noncore asset and wants to focus on its platinum mines, the miner said in January.
Platinum is found together with chrome in many of the ore bodies mined in SA.
"It’s early in the process still and we entirely welcome all interested parties," Implats spokesman Johan Theron said. "We’re confident we can realise value for shareholders."
Standard Bank is running the sales process and is drawing up a shortlist of suitable bidders, the other person said. The bank declined to comment.
Glencore’s chrome assets in the country include the Waterval mine, the Wonderkop ferrochrome plant and the Helena mine.
Bloomberg
