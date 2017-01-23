Guinea blames feud for firing of Rio executives

London — The president of Guinea is disputing statements made by Rio Tinto regarding the firing of a senior executive for a $10.5m payment made to the president’s friend Francois de Combret.

President Alpha Conde said the firing of Alan Davies, who headed Rio’s $20bn Simandou iron-ore project in Guinea, was the result of an internal feud. Rio has said it was because of improper payments to De Combret in 2011 for assisting the company’s negotiations with Conde on the mine.

Davies had been seen as a challenger to Jean-Sebastien Jacques prior to the Frenchman becoming CEO in July.

"In reality, it was a settling of scores because the new CEO wanted to get rid of Alan Davies," Conde said in an interview in Davos, Switzerland.

In November, Rio alerted authorities, including the US department of justice and the UK’s Serious Fraud Office, to a $10.5m payment made in 2011 to De Combret, a veteran French investment banker. The fee was compensation for his assistance in negotiations with Conde, a university friend, after Rio agreed to pay Guinea $700m to retain its licences there.