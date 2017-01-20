Zwane moves to assure gold miners department not at war with them

"If someone is approaching the court it means the department is doing something, we are at work to save the lives of people of SA," Zwane said.

"Our differences should not be taken as people at war with each other. We are not. We are not at war with Sibanye, or AngloGold or any other person. We are engaging to ensure the real beneficiaries of our laws in SA do benefit," Zwane said.

Mbonambi said the department regarded the story that Sibanye intended suing officials as "a rumour" because it had not received documentation.

A number of sources said Sibanye would serve summonses within a few weeks on departmental officials for losses incurred during an overzealous application of the section 54 provisions.

The head of health and safety at the National Union of Mineworkers, Peter Bailey, said the union would never support any litigation against the department in the implementation of section 54 notices, which were intended to save lives and improve safety.

The significant decline in fatalities and injuries over recent years could be attributed to the application of the law, he said.

In 2016, 73 people were killed on South African mines, with platinum and gold operations accounting for 57 of those deaths. The number of deaths on platinum mines increased by nearly a third to 27.

The three people who were trapped underground at the collapsed Lily gold mine at Barberton in February were not included in 2016’s numbers. If they were it would bring the death toll to 76. In 2015, the death toll was 77.