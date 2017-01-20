Commodity fillip for South32

"We have demonstrated the flexibility of our manganese business to respond to favourable market conditions by opportunistically increasing ore production," Kerr said of the company’s mines in SA and Australia. In SA, saleable manganese ore production shot up 23% to 934,000 tonnes in the six months to end December as a recovery in the price and demand for manganese led South32, the 60% owner of the South African business, and its partner Anglo American, to tap into stockpiles of concentrate.

The manganese business used relatively expensive trucking to move higher amounts of ore to the port to take advantage of the improved market.

However, the ore from the Wessels mine in the Northern Cape is fine-grained and achieved a 10% discount to the index price for 37% manganese content ore, which realised an average of $4.42 a tonne in the second half of 2016.

As strong as the market was, South32 kept its manganese alloy output constrained, operating just one of four furnaces in SA. Production was down 20% in the six months at 37,000 tonnes because of "instability" at the furnace.

In Australia, manganese output fell 6% from a record level to 1.5-million tonnes due to grade and plant difficulties affecting its high-grade circuit, which was offset by increased production of lower-grade material.

South32 maintained its 3.1-million tonnes production target, but warned its lower-grade material with 40% manganese would make up a higher proportion of that output.

Its high-grade material has 44% manganese, which fetched $5.04/tonne in the second half of 2016.