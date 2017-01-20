BUSINESS DAY TV: Chamber of Mines prefers dialogue

BUSINESS DAY TV: Mining industry fatalities reached a record low last year, but 73 people were still killed in incidents at the country’s mines, and that excludes three miners who were trapped underground when a mine shaft collapsed at the Lily Mine in Barberton almost a year ago.

So what is standing in the way of a zero fatality industry and what sort of engagement is there between the industry and the Department of Mineral Resources? For more we’re joined on News Leader by Mike Teke, the president of the Chamber of Mines.

Mike ... so the chamber’s goal is zero harm. How far away are we from that or is this just an industry where safety cannot be guaranteed?

MIKE TEKE: It’s important to note that zero harm is not the Chamber of Mines goal. It is a mining industry goal that was set by the Mine Health and Safety Council, which consists of the tripartite between business, labour and government and we agreed to set what we call milestones until 2024. One of those milestones is zero harm. How far we are from that, we are still far because people are still dying in the mining industry. Last year it was 77 fatalities as we closed 2015 and in 2016 we closed at 73 excluding the three at Lily Mine. So we’re sitting at 76 effectively which is a difference of one.

It is critical to note that we still have a distance to go hence we’re putting in best practice in trying to push hard to ensure that all mines are vigilant with safety and we’ve gone beyond safety, we’re talking about health and safety and the wellness of the employees.

BDTV: What has been highlighted by minister Zwane today is government’s drive to improve practices. To what extent is industry feeling government pressure on this?

MT: We feel the pressure, why, because this country has got rule of law, number one. Number two if you look at the Mine Health and Safety Act it is clear that regulations in the Mine Health and Safety Act are imposed, are enforced by the regulator.

BDTV: So here’s a part of the industry where you having dialogue with government where you are sitting down and discussing these things. Is this dialogue going further into the operations of the mining industry, though? Are you managing to speak on other issues such as empowerment, because that has been a sticking point?

MT: If we talk about health and safety in the industry it’s an ongoing discussion all the time. As you will know that part of the discussion which takes place between ourselves and the DMR which is on the table, and a lot of people are talking about it is the Section 54 enforcement by the Department of Mineral Resources. And we need to clarify as the mining industry that we’re not opposed to legislation being enforced. We’re not opposed at all. If there is an infringement the law must take its course.

We have a problem at times when some of the sections of the act, especially what we call section 54 is enforced in a different way, or the enforcement doesn’t fit the penalty, in other words, the issue of proportionality. But we are not opposed to that so best practice, legislation, regulation is a discussion that is ongoing between us, government and labour. In fact last year in October we sat down before we had a summit at the end of the year to say, what are those areas as a mining industry that we need to tackle. And we know it’s the issue of injuries, fatalities and then health that we talk about, tuberculosis, silicosis, HIV/AIDS and it is critical that those agenda items stay on the table until we achieve zero harm in 2024. Not only in 2024, but right now we are working towards that.

BDTV: And how it’s implemented while we wait to get to that point ... mining firms have complained that the safety drive that has been introduced by the ministry in recent years has cost it billions of rands in lost output annually. While there’s no price on a life what are some of the cost implications industry is having to bear?

MT: Often if section 54 is enforced in an operation, you have to close the operation. And closing the operation means loss of production. But don’t get me wrong when I say loss of production. We shouldn’t say production or tons come first before employees’ lives. The act itself empowers the employees to refuse to work in an unsafe area, but we come across situations where employees rather commence and complain, that some the employees feel that they’re threatened, and it’s difficult for them to operate in an area. They are forced to produce even if places are unsafe. We are saying enforce the law but make sure that whatever infringement has taken place it must fit the penalty.

BDTV: Minister Zwane also said today the revisions to the mining charter should be unveiled by the end of this quarter. Has dialogue reopened between the department and the chamber, and the industry in fact on the revisions to the charter because we last time we spoke to your CEO Roger Baxter, it looked like there wasn’t a meeting of minds on the charter.

MT: Those discussions have been ongoing, yes. That’s what I can say.

BDTV: And fruitful ... are you going to continue to find common ground?

MT: We will continue to ... we have committed ourselves as an industry that we will engage with the minister, we will engage with the Department of Mineral Resources to ensure that the future of the mining industry is secure, because we are competing globally. And at this point in time those discussions are ongoing, yes.

BDTV: Just how rigorous a conversation or debate are we seeing between industry and government at this stage?

MT: I guess the result of whatever deliberations taking place now will give you an idea of how rigorous they are.

BDTV: Do you envisage that the chamber will have to go back to court again with the perpetual ownership of black empowerment of mining companies?

MT: Again, we are not opposed to transformation. There is this misconception that we are against transformation. No, we are saying we will transform, we are pushing hard in terms of transformation, but when there are issues that come up in these discussions and in the process as we are going through transformation, we ask questions, and we end up asking questions in the courts, but we are trying to avoid courts. We want to have a dialogue and those discussions do take place.

BDTV: For the industry, what are some of the opportunities you still see the South African mining industry opening up because separately, some of the companies you lead selected by Anglo American as bidders for several of its South African coal mines, and that seems to be ticking along quite nicely.

MT: Quite a number of people have believed that the mining industry is a sunset industry, and I am of the view that in every calamity there is an opportunity. So if you look at the coal space there are opportunities in this country. If you look at the gold industry there are mines that can still be able to create returns, and if you look at other sectors, chrome, manganese there are huge opportunities in this country.

BDTV: Okay, you’re not giving away too much today...