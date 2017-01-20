Anglo American selects bidders for coal mines

Anglo American has shortlisted groups led by some of SA’s most prominent black businessmen as bidders for several of its South African coal mines as it focuses on diamonds, platinum and copper, two people familiar with the discussions said.

Groups selected by Anglo include companies led by Chamber of Mines president Mike Teke, Phembani Group chairman and MTN Group head Phuthuma Nhleko and Zungu Investments executive chairman Sandile Zungu, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the information is not public. Rand Merchant Bank is involved in the process, they said.

Anglo announced plans in February last year to sell more than half its mines to focus on a smaller group of commodities.

The mines under discussion are those that sell coal locally, mainly to Eskom.

Together the assets — the New Vaal, Kriel and New Denmark mines — account for about half of the company’s South African coal production.

The three mines combined produced almost 7-million tonnes of coal in the third quarter of last year, according to Anglo. While the value of the coal contracts with Eskom varies, they usually average around R500 a tonne (about R13.6bn per year), said Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe.

Anglo would not comment on potential bidders due to confidentiality agreements, company spokesman Moeketsi Mofokeng said by phone.

"We continue to engage Eskom and the government about the process we’ve embarked on."

Teke, Zungu and RMB also declined to comment. Phembani did not immediately reply to e-mails.

Bloomberg