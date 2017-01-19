BHP, Vale agree deadline to settle claims over deadly Samarco dam disaster

The companies will also have to advance 200-million reais towards funding programmes to repair damage and rebuild communities under an agreement reached last May, which the government estimated would cost 20-billion reais over 15 years.

“This spells out how and when we are going to settle this with the prosecutors,” BHP spokesperson Paul Hitchins said. “Up until this time we had all these different courts hearing the case. This consolidates all that.”

Under the plan announced on Thursday, experts will be appointed to advise the federal prosecutors on the effects of the dam disaster and any changes that might be needed to social and environmental remediation programmes agreed last May.

‘Positive step’

While the accord did not address the potential size of the final liabilities to be agreed by June, some investors still welcomed the move.

“It’s a positive step. Any progress to resolving all the claims is a good thing,” said Neil Boyd-Clark, a portfolio manager at Arnhem Investment Management.

Few expect the companies will have to pay anything close to the $47.5bn claimed by federal prosecutors.

That sum was calculated last year based on the $40bn in claims and fines BP faced for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, and was largely seen by lawyers as an opening gambit.

The companies said any restart of operations at Samarco was subject to a separate set of negotiations with relevant parties and would occur only if it was deemed safe, economically viable and had the support of the local community.

The plan to settle the civil claims does not address criminal charges that were brought last October against four companies, including BHP and Vale, and 22 people, for the disaster.

Reuters