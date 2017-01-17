Rockwell blames poor results on contractor’s ‘malicious legal action’

Rockwell Diamonds levelled accusations of "malicious legal attacks" and "sabotage" at third parties and blamed its poor third-quarter performance on these factors as its new CEO Tjaart Willemse painted a brighter outlook for the company.

Rockwell, which is under new executive leadership, has agreed to sell its Saxendrift and Remhoogte/Holsloot assets to Nelesco 318 for R45.5m, reduce its workforce, cut liabilities by more than 80% and inject $8m into the company to bring its Wouterspan operation in the Northern Cape into production from March.

The R45.5m will be paid in three tranches as various conditions are met and the first payment of R20m is expected before the end of January.

Rockwell will cut its workforce to 297, down from 604, with a large number of people transferred with the Remhoogte/Holsloot and Saxendrift assets.

"It has been a tough quarter, but I am confident we have turned the corner on our way back to profitability," Willemse said.

Operationally, it had been a tough three months to end-November, with disruptions to the development of Wouterspan caused by a disgruntled contractor attempting to secure the mining fleet through a spoliation order from the courts, which Rockwell successfully defended with costs.

The cost of production in the quarter shot up by 67% compared with a year earlier and 78% compared with the previous quarter because of "suspended operations and delays in the development of Wouterspan caused by malicious legal activity and sabotage by a previous contractor," Rockwell said.

"The company is also engaged in vigorously defending an unfounded application for liquidation by former contractor, which no other creditors have supported," it said.

Willemse said once Rockwell’s employees restarted mining at Wounterspan after defeating the spoliation order in court they could not ramp up production as they had hoped to do.

"On restarting the operations production ramp-up has been slower than anticipated, mostly as a result of unexpected challenges with earth-moving equipment after it was found to have been tampered with during the period following the interim spoliation ruling in favour of the contractor. Not all challenges have been overcome yet but this is receiving due attention," Willemse, a former De Beers employee, said.

"The company was taken back from being effectively operated by third parties and is now managed by its management — the way it should be," he said.

Rockwell plans to reduce off-mine costs by a quarter and cash operating costs will be cut by 45% once the mine and plant at Wouterspan have reached the 200,000 cubic metres of ore a month.

Diamond sales for the quarter fell to C$2.4m compared with C$6.9m in the previous year. For the first nine months of its financial year sales dropped to C$25m versus C$27.5m.

The quarterly loss narrowed to C$5.5m from a C$9.3m loss in the same quarter a year earlier, while for the nine-month period, the loss fell to C$5.5m from C$13.4m.