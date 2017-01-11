Analysts question wisdom of Sibanye offer for US miner
Share price picks up after plunge on Stillwater news but far off its high
Sibanye Gold’s share price has returned to levels close to those before it announced a $2.2bn deal to buy North America’s Stillwater Mining, but while analysts say Sibanye is likely to win shareholder approval, some question the merits of buying the palladium miner.
Sibanye’s share price plunged 15% on the December 9 news of its friendly cash bid for the whole of Stillwater, the Montana palladium and platinum miner that is the third-largest source of the metals outside SA and Russia. The shares have since moved to R27.08, close to the R24.80 price before the deal was announced but still a long way from the R72.48 high of early August 2016. Sibanye’s market capitalisation was $1.83bn on Tuesday, compared with Stillwater’s $2bn.
A number of analysts have said there was likely to be a sizeable discount on a rights issue of between $750m and $1bn to be announced in coming months as Sibanye sought to reduce debt and to fund the purchase, which will be paid for with a $2.7bn bridging loan.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has said the cash generation from its assets in SA would cut debt to more acceptable levels by the end of 2017.
Sibanye shareholders will vote on the deal in April, with major shareholders having given their backing.
Some analysts have pointed to a discount of 10%-15%, while others have said the rights could be priced at R20 each. Either way, it would result in a chunky dilution if the share price remained low. Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said the price of the offering would be set closer to the time and would be determined by the share price, investor appetite and the prices of gold and other metals.
Another threat to the deal is the raft of potential litigation that surfaced after the deal was announced about whether Stillwater’s board had done its best to get the best price.
"This is a fairly usual thing in the US, but we are confident the Stillwater board have followed due process," said Wellsted.
The $18-a-share offer for Stillwater represented a 20% premium to the volume-weighted average closing price over the preceding 20 days. Nedbank analysts Leon Esterhuizen and Arnold van Graan said after it was announced that it was "too expensive".
"In the end, the bid stacks up as a pure effort to secure some offshore exposure before it is too late — just like the entire South African gold production base did from 2008 at huge expense to the shareholders at the time — all promise and virtually no delivery, in general," they said.
