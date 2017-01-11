Analysts question wisdom of Sibanye offer for US miner

Some analysts have pointed to a discount of 10%-15%, while others have said the rights could be priced at R20 each. Either way, it would result in a chunky dilution if the share price remained low. Sibanye spokesman James Wellsted said the price of the offering would be set closer to the time and would be determined by the share price, investor appetite and the prices of gold and other metals.

Another threat to the deal is the raft of potential litigation that surfaced after the deal was announced about whether Stillwater’s board had done its best to get the best price.

"This is a fairly usual thing in the US, but we are confident the Stillwater board have followed due process," said Wellsted.

The $18-a-share offer for Stillwater represented a 20% premium to the volume-weighted average closing price over the preceding 20 days. Nedbank analysts Leon Esterhuizen and Arnold van Graan said after it was announced that it was "too expensive".

"In the end, the bid stacks up as a pure effort to secure some offshore exposure before it is too late — just like the entire South African gold production base did from 2008 at huge expense to the shareholders at the time — all promise and virtually no delivery, in general," they said.