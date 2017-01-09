Upturn shot in arm for DRDGold
Bullish analysts renew forecasts of recovery as shares of US-loved low-cost, low-risk miner that targets mine dumps rise steeply
A small upturn in the gold price in the past two weeks has fired up the share that used to be known as “the Roodepoort rocket” — DRDGold.
With the gold price turnaround, gold bulls have renewed their predictions of a gold price recovery and DRDGold, which is well traded on Nasdaq, is the most leveraged of SA’s gold shares to a rising bullion price. But there may be more behind the move.
Over the past four weeks shares in DRDGold have gained 33.7%, compared with a more modest 6.9% gain in AngloGold Ashanti, 9.45% for Gold Fields, 14.2% for Harmony and a negative 15.5% for Pan African Resources. In the same period the rand gold price has slipped 0.43% to about R455,000/kg, mainly because of an appreciation of the rand to the dollar.
Asked if there was anything more behind DRDGold’s share price outperformance, CEO Niel Pretorius said last week that he did not know, “other than needing to point out that DRDGold is far more geared to the gold price than most of the other gold producers, a fact very keenly appreciated by the US market”.
DRDGold is a low-cost producer of gold from historic mine dumps around Johannesburg.
It has built up an extensive infrastructure of pipelines between its dumps and treatment plants as well as considerable expertise in gold recovery. It does not share the risks of work stoppages and fatal accidents that afflict labour-intensive deep-level gold miners.
Several months ago it was rumoured that DRDGold and Sibanye Gold could be planning to co-operate to develop Sibanye Gold’s West Rand Tailings Retreatment Project (WRTRP), which would extract gold and uranium from the historic tailings around Sibanye’s gold mines on the West Rand.
Sibanye’s huge resource could use DRDGold’s tailings treatment expertise.
But this partnership has not materialised. One analyst said it could add more resources to DRDGold but for Sibanye the synergies were not particularly compelling. DRDGold’s infrastructure was on the Central and East Rand, nowhere near Sibanye’s dumps. DRDGold’s dumps were dissimilar to the higher-grade, uranium-containing West Rand gold tailings. The WRTRP also had its own deposition facilities so it had no need of DRDGold’s, the analyst said.
US commentator Jeff Nichols, a die-hard optimist about gold, said he was “super-bullish” about gold in the long term, despite its disappointing performance in 2016. He forecast it could double or even treble from its recent lows by the end of Donald Trump’s four-year presidential term.
Nichols’ reasoning is that gold ownership is increasingly concentrated in the hands of long-term investors in Asia, rather than speculators in the West. This, combined with dwindling new mine production, could cause shortages.
China’s government is also pursuing pro-gold policies by developing local gold markets, and has bought about 15 tonnes of gold a month over the past few years.
Indian government policies to restrict gold imports had increased hoarding, while the recent relaxation of sharia relating to physical gold holding was likely to spur demand from Islamic investors, Nichols said.
Specialist gold website Kitco.com, in its roundup of 2017 gold forecasts, reported RBC Capital Markets as expecting gold to average $1,245 an ounce in 2017, but ABN Amro predicts an average of $1,131 an ounce.
ABN Amro said gold prices were traditionally strong in January but as US bond yields were rising there was little reason to hold gold as an investment.
Please login or register to comment.