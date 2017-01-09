Upturn shot in arm for DRDGold

Asked if there was anything more behind DRDGold’s share price outperformance, CEO Niel Pretorius said last week that he did not know, “other than needing to point out that DRDGold is far more geared to the gold price than most of the other gold producers, a fact very keenly appreciated by the US market”.

DRDGold is a low-cost producer of gold from historic mine dumps around Johannesburg.

It has built up an extensive infrastructure of pipelines between its dumps and treatment plants as well as considerable expertise in gold recovery. It does not share the risks of work stoppages and fatal accidents that afflict labour-intensive deep-level gold miners.

Several months ago it was rumoured that DRDGold and Sibanye Gold could be planning to co-operate to develop Sibanye Gold’s West Rand Tailings Retreatment Project (WRTRP), which would extract gold and uranium from the historic tailings around Sibanye’s gold mines on the West Rand.

Sibanye’s huge resource could use DRDGold’s tailings treatment expertise.

But this partnership has not materialised. One analyst said it could add more resources to DRDGold but for Sibanye the synergies were not particularly compelling. DRDGold’s infrastructure was on the Central and East Rand, nowhere near Sibanye’s dumps. DRDGold’s dumps were dissimilar to the higher-grade, uranium-containing West Rand gold tailings. The WRTRP also had its own deposition facilities so it had no need of DRDGold’s, the analyst said.