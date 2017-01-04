Supply concerns an iron challenge

Iron ore soared 81% in 2016 in a year when low-cost supply had been expected to rise further amid tepid consumption, hurting prices. Instead, stimulus in China helped sustain steel output, and that, with speculative interest and record coal prices, fuelled the rally.

Better demand and a more restrained approach by top miners Rio Tinto Group and Vale are likely to carry into 2017, limiting losses, according to Clarksons Platou Securities.

Pricing "should see downward pressure from $80 a tonne" as 2017 "will bring more supply than current pricing can handle", said Jeremy Sussman, an analyst at Clarksons.

Ore with 62% content in Qingdao ended 2016 at $78.87 a dry tonne, just below a two-year high of $83.58 on December 12, according to Metal Bulletin.

The rally supercharged miners’ shares in 2016, with Rio 34% higher in Sydney and Vale more than doubling.