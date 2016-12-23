Companies / Mining

Witbank set to benefit from deal with Highveld Steel

23 December 2016 - 13:11 PM Linda Ensor
Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA
Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA

Trade union Solidarity has welcomed the agreement that ArcelorMittal SA has reached with Evraz Highveld Steel, which it says will be positive for the Witbank community.

Solidarity deputy general secretary for the steel and engineering industry Marius Croucamp said on Friday the agreement would be a positive development for the local community, as well as for the economy as a whole.

"Earlier this year, this community was affected by mass retrenchments involving 1,753 employees," he noted.

In terms of the agreement announced on Thursday, ArcelorMittal has agreed to supply blooms and slabs to a subsidiary of Evraz Highveld Steel, which is in business rescue, for processing into heavy structural steel.

ArcelorMittal said the agreement was conditional on levying protective duties on the products manufactured in the mill, which required finalising an application to the International Trade Administration Commission.

The agreement would hold for two years at first, with an option to extend it for a year, and the mill should restart next year.

ArcelorMittal has an option to purchase the Highveld Structural Mill subject to certain regulatory and governance approvals, it said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former SAA pilot wins R450,000 in damages for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
SA’s directors cash in shares
Companies
3.
Lonmin’s Ben Magara declines pay rise for second ...
Companies / Mining
4.
My Ikea nights: new craze irks Swedish furniture ...
Companies
5.
ArcelorMittal to supply materials to Evraz ...
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.