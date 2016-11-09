Mosebenzi Zwane unveils department’s new plan to tackle illegal mining

The Department of Mineral Resources is very concerned about the proliferation of illegal mining and has adopted a three-pronged approach to combat it, Mineral Resources Minster Mosebenzi Zwane said on Wednesday.

Illegal miners operate in all provinces except the Western Cape and several have died in their attempts to extract gold, chrome, coal and sand, the latter on the Eastern Cape coastline and in the rivers of KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

Illegal miners’ activities often result in underground fires, rockfalls and compromised surface infrastructure, and the degradation of the environment.

Zwane and acting director-general David Msiza briefed Parliament’s mineral resources committee noting that more than 30 cases of illegal mining had been investigated by the department’s enforcement and compliance division.

The department’s three-pronged approach involves promoting legitimate small-scale mining, mine rehabilitation and law enforcement.

The government has also established an enforcement agency called the national co-ordination strategic and management team, to co-ordinate the government’s efforts to fight illegal mining and the trafficking of precious metals.

Msiza said the department, through the Council for Geoscience, had closed 200 open shafts, while mining companies had sealed 80 open shafts.

Arrests had been made including of top mine management, personnel, state officials and some "kingpins".

However, illegal miners continuously changed their modus operandi while violence, including murder, had increased as rival gangs fought for diminishing opportunities. There had been attacks on police, department officials, council staff and mine officials.

Msiza said a challenge was that sealed shafts were continuously being reopened and new holes made. Most of the illegal miners were from neighbouring countries, he said.

