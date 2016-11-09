Botswana’s mining assets to go in one pot

Included in the investment portfolio of the Minerals Development Company Botswana are the government of Botswana’s 15% stake in the De Beers Group; its 50% stake in Debswana, the mining company shared with De Beers in Botswana; its holding in the Diamond Trading Company Botswana, which sells diamonds; as well as Botswana Ash, a 50% joint venture with a South African company. The Government Diamond Valuator, which evaluates and agrees the valuation of all diamond sales in Botswana, will also fall into the private company.

The entire process will be completed by June 2017.

The government of Botswana decided to consolidate all its mineral investments in a single private company after a study by audit firm PwC recommended that model.

State-owned Chilean copper miner Codelco, which is privately and professionally run, could be regarded as a similar company.

"The government has been very visionary in setting this up, with a properly constituted board, which reports to the mineral resources minister, and which will be run as a mining holding company to manage the state’s interest in mining," Smith said. "There is a need for a co-ordinated growth strategy that our shareholder agrees with, buys into and acknowledges as the right way to go.

"Governments anywhere in the world are not commercial managers of businesses. They are there to put in place laws and regulations and ensure they are abided by, and you need a commercial group of managers to run these types of investments and grow them," he said.

One of the mandates given to the board was to make investments locally and abroad as part of the government’s strategy to diversify away from its heavy reliance on diamonds for revenue generation.

The government will not provide funding and Minerals Development Company Botswana has to raise funds from financial institutions, banks, dividend flows and the market to be "independently and sustainably financed", he said.

Coal, and by extension energy, would become a key focus for the investment holding company, Smith said.

"Coal will become very important and should have a significant growth profile," he said, adding that talks were under way with an independent power producer to buy Morupule coal, which would double production to 3-million tonnes a year.

The energy would be sold to Botswana Power Company.

"We must quadruple the size of Morupule," he said.