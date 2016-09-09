Royal Bafokeng Platinum and Implats renew and expand royalty deal

IN A third iteration of a royalty mining agreement, Impala Platinum (Implats) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) have extended the scheme to 2026, unlocking further resources and revenue for both companies.

In the local platinum mining sector, where older shafts are reaching the end of their lives and need either large capital expenditure or new shafts, this development will prolong the life of Implats’s 6 Shaft by five years.

The original deal was struck in 2010 and revised in 2013, allowing Implats to access RBPlat’s southern platinum reef at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine from its 6 and 8 shafts in exchange for a royalty payment. The royalty ranges between 5% and 25% of revenue earned and is paid to RBPlat and its partner, Anglo American Platinum, at the Bafokeng Rasimone mine.

Under the new agreement, the partners have given Implats access to more unmined resources of about 360,000oz of four platinum group elements from 6 Shaft, an increase of 58% over the original 620,000oz Implats had access to from the shaft.

While the extension was not critical for Implats as a whole, adding about 200,000oz of platinum to its reserve base of 2.1-million ounces, it was important for other reasons, said company spokesman Johan Theron. “It extends the life of 6 Shaft by five years, which for the shaft and employees is a most welcome outcome.”

Theron said it also demonstrated that, “South African producers can collaborate across farm-fence boundaries to consolidate and optimise the extraction of the country’s mineral resources, ultimately benefiting the entire nation as owners of those resources.”

The amended agreement would enhance RBPlat’s royalty income cash flow from 2017, and extend the duration of the royalty income stream by a further five years,” RBPlat said.